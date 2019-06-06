One does not get far in reading the Bible from it’s beginning before he encounters man offering sacrifices to God. Cain and Abel, the first two people born on the face of the earth, each offered a sacrifice to God as is recorded in the fourth chapter of the book of Genesis. However, in this first example of sacrifices offered to God, we also have both sacrifices that are acceptable to God and those that are not acceptable for, “…the Lord had respect unto Abel and to his offering; But unto Cain and to his offering he had not respect” (Gen. 4:4-5). We also learn from this first example of sacrifices offered to God, the cause of sacrifices not being acceptable to Him. God said that if it was not acceptable, “sin lieth at the door” (Gen. 4:7).

During the Mosaic age, from the giving of the law of Moses on Mount Sinai unto the death of Christ on the cross, much of the worship practices of the nation of Israel was centered around the various sacrifices offered. Probably the most serious of those sacrifices was the annual sacrifice made in the most holy place by the high priest which was a type of the offering of Christ that would take place many years later. The writer of the book of Hebrews stated, “Now when these things were thus ordained, the priests went always into the first tabernacle, accomplishing the service of God. But into the second went the high priest alone once every year, not without blood, which he offered for himself, and for the errors of the people: The Holy Ghost this signifying, that the way into the holiest of all was not yet made manifest, while as the first tabernacle was yet standing: Which was a figure for the time then present, in which were offered both gifts and sacrifices, that could not make him that did the service perfect, as pertaining to the conscience…But Christ being come an high priest of good things to come, by a greater and more perfect tabernacle, not made with hands, that is to say, not of this building: Neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us” (Heb. 9:6-9, 11-12).

Yet, even in this age wherein these physical sacrifices were so prominent in man’s worship of God, just because something was offered as a sacrifice to God, did not make it acceptable to God. That was true in the case of Cain’s offering of the fruit of the ground. When king Saul had disobeyed God in his failure to destroy all of Amalek (I Sam. 15:1-9), Saul attempted to justify his disobedience by arguing the reason for bringing back some of that which God had commanded be destroyed. He argued that the sheep and oxen had been brought back “…to sacrifice unto the Lord thy God” (I Sam. 15:15). Samuel’s response to Saul was, “Hath the Lord as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices, as in obeying the voice of the Lord? Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, and to hearken than the fat of rams” (I Sam. 15:22).

Though we do not live in the age of animal sacrifices, there are sacrifices that we as Christians are to offer. Paul said that we are to “…present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service” (Rom. 12:1). The Hebrew writer said we are to, “…offer the sacrifice of praise to God continually, that is, the fruit of our lips giving thanks to his name” (Heb. 13:15).

However, there is one grand sacrifice that has always been of necessity, during every age of mankind. The Sweet Psalmist of Israel wrote, “Offer the sacrifices of righteousness, and put your trust in the Lord” (Psalm 4:5). Just what is the sacrifice of righteousness? Let us start with a statement from John. He wrote, “Little children, let no man deceive you: he that doeth righteousness is righteous, even as he is righteous” (I John 3:7). The psalmist wrote, “My tongue shall speak of thy word: for all thy commandments are righteousness” (Psalm 119:172). Thus, God considers one’s obedience to His word as a grand sacrifice. Jesus once said, “why call me Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say” (Luke 6:46). What greater sacrifice than to submit one’s whole life and actions to the will of God? In this age in which we currently live, keeping the commands to offer various material sacrifices such as sheep and goats, are not required of us. But Paul stated, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:16-17). All of God’s commandments are righteousness (Psalm 119:172). God’s commandments for this age are revealed in the gospel of Christ (Rom. 1:17). Righteousness is a sacrifice that we are to offer up to God (Psalm 4:5). Thus, our greatest sacrifice to God and proof of our love for the Lord is to obey the gospel of Christ in becoming a child of God and then continue in that doctrine and those practices so long as we live in this life. “Offer the sacrifice of righteousness, and put your trust in the Lord”.

