A private conversation through public prayer

When I first started in the ministry, I really hated to be asked to pray in public. I hated it because I knew I could not pray like most people I had seen in public. Most of the people I had seen and heard praying in public were often praised for the way they prayed. I knew I could not pray like that and I also knew it didn’t feel right when I attempted to do so. I also felt like I had to pray in such a way that would cause people to compliment me on my prayers. After studying the word for quite some time, I finally realized what was really happening and why I felt the way I did.

Through the word, I learned there is a significant difference between public and private prayers.

Jesus Christ addressed the issue of public prayers in Matthew 6:5-13. That passage is often described as the Lord’s Prayer. Let me be clear, it is not the Lord’s Prayer. It is a guide from the Lord as to how to do a public prayer. Jesus suggest every public prayer should begin with recognizing that the prayer is to our Father who is in heaven This is important because there are prayers offered up to other deities other than the Father that is in heaven; For example, there are prayers offered to angels, the Virgin Mary, devils, Budda and other false Gods . When we pray to the Father we are to let Him know that we are in awe and in reverence to the awesomeness of His Name. In public prayers, before we ask God for anything, we should first ask that God’s Kingdom will come to the earth and that His will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Our next request in public prayer should be to ask God to give us whatever we need to make it through the day in a way that will be pleasing to Him. That is what is meant in Matthew 6:11 when Jesus says we should say, “Give us this day our daily bread.” Our daily bread consist of both physical and spiritual nourishment to accomplish God’s will for our lives for that day.

In public prayers we must be in right standing before God, so we ask Him to forgive us of our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us. This request is to acknowledged to God that we are sinners and we need His forgiveness. But just as importantly, we are reminded to be sure that we have forgiven those who have sinned against. We should not even attempt a public prayer if we have un-confessed sin and our hearts and if we have an aught against someone else.

In public prayers, notice Matthew 6:13 is referring to everyone who is listening to your public prayer. It says, “led us not into temptation and deliver us from evil.” This is a plea to God to help us with our daily temptations. I should point out here that God does not tempt us to do evil, but we are tempted by our own lusts inside of us. God does however, test us in order to give us the opportunity to prove our faithfulness to Him.

Every public prayer should end with the recognition of who God is. God is the one who own the Kingdom. God is the one with all power. God is the one who deserves all glory.

Before God gave us this example He admonishes us not to pray like some hypocrites. Hypocrites are those who love to pray in public places for the sole purpose of being seen and complimented. They are the ones who say the same things over and over to get a rise out of the public. They are the ones who prayers sound more like a sermon than a prayer.

Now I understand why I was at first reluctant to pray in public. I didn’t want to sound or be like a hypocrite. When you pray in public, you should act as if you are all alone and no one is in the room but you and God. For after all, you are praying to God. You are not praying to men. If we are real with God, He will be real with us and to us!

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister of Kingdom of God Ministries.

