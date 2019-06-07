Court building to take Parson’s name

A request has been made by the Sampson County Bar Association to name the Sampson Courthouse Extension building after former Senior Resident Superior Court Judge William (Doug) Parsons, a Clinton native and practicing attorney for nearly four decades. Parsons passed away in September. - Parsons -

Sampson County commissioners took a step towards honoring one of the county’s legacies during their meeting earlier this week.

The Sampson County Courthouse Extension Building will now be renamed the W. Douglas Parsons Judicial Building in honor of the former Senior Resident Superior Court judge, who was also a native of Clinton, practicing law for nearly four decades.

Additionally, commissioner unanimously approved the hanging of a portrait in the building.

The Sampson County Bar Association made the request to rename the building after Parson’s sudden passing in September 2017. Parsons served as Superior Court judge for Judicial District 4A, encompassing Jones, Duplin and Sampson counties, for five years.

“Doug never met a stranger. He loved his family, his friends and the people of Sampson County,” a resolution by the Sampson Bar Association stated in part.

Bar Association President Tiffany Naylor made the verbal request to commissioners more than a year ago, saying the naming of the Courthouse Extension — the old First Citizens Bank — would be a fitting honor in recognition of a lifetime of dedicated service by Parsons. He was known and loved by many, she said.

“If they didn’t know him personally, I’m sure they know his role in our community and how important he was to our community,” said Naylor said to commissioners. “We think it would be a great honor for him and there is no one more deserving of that honor.”

Parsons graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and earned his law degree from Wake Forest University, going on to serve as an assistant district attorney, a U.S. attorney and a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Among many accolades, he was awarded Best Lawyers in America, Legal Elite, Top 100 Criminal Lawyers, and lectured for the N.C. Academy of Trial Lawyers. He was a former trustee at Sampson Community College, a former commissioner on the N.C. Wildlife Commission and a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Clinton, which he served in a variety of capacities.

Parsons was officially appointed by Gov. Beverly Perdue in March 2012 to replace retiring Superior Court Judge Russell Lanier Jr. Parsons’ was the first judgeship held by a Sampson County attorney in 41 years, since Judge Howard Hubbard left the bench in 1971. Even when he was a young judge, Parsons quickly separated himself from the pack.

“He was a great criminal lawyer way back then; tremendous respect by everybody,” District Court Judge Billy Sutton, a friend of Parsons and fellow Sampsonian, said. Sutton began as an assistant DA and he was recalled early on being told by fellow attorneys Dewey Hudson and Leonard Thagard, a future District Attorney and judge, respectively, that if he had a question, to ask Parsons.

“That is a great honor for a prosecutor to rely on a defense lawyer to tell you how to do it,” said Sutton. “Doug wanted to help. He would serve all the way through my career as a mentor to me.”

That included as a co-counsel, an opponent against whom he tried cases, then as a colleague on the bench.

“He was always a lawyer’s lawyer, one of the best in the state, recognized that way by everybody; and he was a judge’s judge, one of the best in the state, recognized that way by everybody,” Sutton stated. “He was a great friend to me and to many of you. I know there’s a precedent about naming buildings … I think in my humble opinion, this is worthy of such an honor, because of his great legal career and the fact that he was a Superior Court Judge who died in office.

“Unfortunately, (his career) ended way before it should have,” Sutton stated.

In addition to the honor, Naylor said the building naming would also serve a practical purpose, as Sampson has four courtrooms located in separate locations in and around the downtown. Naming the extension would cut down on some confusion and tardy jurors, defendants and plaintiffs. Sutton agreed, saying that it would help to designate one of those scattered buildings as “the Parsons building.”

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

