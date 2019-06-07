Honoring ‘Terrific Kids’

Sammuel Gonzalez of Union Elementary School smiles as he searches for a new bike. - Walmart employee Ronnie Monroe adjust a bike for James Melvin Jr. of Salemburg Elementary. - Daniel Ruggles of the Clinton Kiwanis Club helps Ellie Hales of Mintz Christian Academy with her new bike. -

In Walmart, children smiled as they gripped the handles of their new free bicycles — a reward for having good character throughout the school year.

The Kiwanis Club of Clinton continued its Terrific Kids program, which promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance. Each year, bikes are distributed to one student from each elementary school in Sampson County. For 2019, the total was 14. Chris Driver, president of the Kiwanis Club of Clinton, enjoyed seeing community members help out at the store. Helmets were also purchased.

“It’s good to see the smiles on the kids faces as they get the new bikes,” Driver said. “I want to thank the Kiwanis group and all the parents for coming out. Right parenting is the reason they’re terrific kids and we appreciate them for coming out.”

“Terrific” is an acronym for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inclusive and Capable. Teachers throughout Sampson County set goals to improve behavior, relationships with peers, attendance and academic work. Students with these behaviors are selected as Terrific Kids by their teachers. Later, a drawing system is used for students to receive a bike.

Founded in 1915, Kiwanis has chapters throughout the world and provides assistance in many ways. Members are involved in service efforts and raise millions of dollars each year for communities, families and projects. Some of them include The Eliminate Project to save millions of mothers and babies from maternal/neonatal tetanus. Another is the Worldwide Service Project to stop iodine deficiency disorders.

