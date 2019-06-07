Peterson to lead Sampson schools as new district director

Peterson -

After leading Plain View Elementary School for several years as the principal, Nicole Peterson is ready for the next chapter of her career with Sampson County Schools.

After a recent meeting for the Board of Education, Peterson was selected to be the director of education for pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade.

“It is a humbling experience as an educator to be entrusted with the ability to help guide the focus of our elementary and middle schools in Sampson County,” Peterson said. “As a school system we are already at the top and we want to continue this trend, providing our students with the best education possible.”

According to a recent personnel report, Peterson is scheduled to begin her duties July 1 at the Central Office for Sampson County’s schools.

“I can honestly say we have some of the best school administrators in the state and I am excited about working alongside them to continue our progress as a school system,” Peterson said.

As a district director, Peterson said her main goal for all schools is “dedication to continuous improvement” — a motto for the district.

“In this era of transition in public education, my goal is to promote ‘unity and cohesiveness’ amongst our schools and staff,” Peterson said. “As curriculum standards and state assessments are realigned, we must focus on these changes and ensure no gaps are created in our students’ education.”

The Clinton native is no stranger to Sampson County Schools. She graduated from Union High School (UHS) and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she enrolled in a service learning class. It sparked an interest in education.

“The course was the Sociology of Education,” she said. “I will never forget it because it became one of my favorite courses. I was required to complete service learning hours in a school setting which I completed at Chapel Hill High School. I was able to tutor students one on one and truly see the progress they were making academically, igniting a desire within to enter the field of education.”

Peterson later earned a master’s in teaching for secondary education and social studies from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW). She continued her studies at UNCW by earning a master’s in school administration. Peterson taught U.S. history at UHS for six years and was named teacher of the year for Sampson County Schools in 2012. Next, she began her leadership journey by becoming the assistant principal of Union Elementary for four years. The last three years with Sampson County Schools were spent at Plain View.

“It is definitely a bittersweet moment,” Peterson said. “I will miss the students, staff, parents and community so much, but I am excited about the new challenges that await me.”

Peterson said the number one thing she loved about spending time at the school as a principal was the students.

“They make every day special from a simple hug from a kindergartner to a high five from my fifth-grade student, they make every day worth it,” she said. “Being able to watch the growth of a student every year is the most rewarding gift, I will miss seeing the progress of these students firsthand.”

Peterson is married to Chad Peterson and together they have two children, Ivey Kate Peterson, 8, and McCray Peterson, 4. They live in the Taylors Bridge community, right outside Clinton. She’s looking forward to continuing her journey with the district and Sampson County — the place she calls home.

“My entire career as an educator has been with Sampson County Schools because this is where my heart lies, this is my community and passion,” Peterson said.

Peterson https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Peterson.jpg Peterson

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.