Garland’s summer ‘Clean-Up’ starts next week

GARLAND — After dealing with truck maintenance issues in the spring, town leaders are now ready to introduce its “Summer Clean-Up” campaign.

During a Tuesday meeting, the Garland Board of Commissioners designated the week of June 11. Residents are being encouraged to clean up their property by getting rid of unwanted debris.

“Please take advantage of this opportunity to join the Town of Garland by helping to beautify our town,” town officials stated in a notice to residents.

Town maintenance crews will start Tuesday, June 11 and continue through Wednesday, June 12 for homes west of Highway 701. For residents east of 701, pickup is scheduled for Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14.

Town officials are asking residents to make sure bagged leaves and limbs are separate from other debris. These bags will be picked up before other debris.

Tires will also be picked up, but rims with tires are not allowed. Tires from commercial business will not be collected.

The town is not accepting hazardous material (paint, oil, chemicals) or containers holding the materials; refrigerators; washers; dyers; appliances; wooden pallets; batteries; electronic equipment such as computers, printers, TVs; and trees, limbs, and yard debris resulting from clearing vacant lots.

All pickup items must be placed on the curb by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jun 11. There will only be one pickup per household. After workers pick up items, residents are responsible to dispose of items left behind after the collection. To avoid blight problems, the town is asking residents not to put additional items on curbs until future dates have been set.

Residents may call town hall if they have any questions regarding items. For additional information, contact town hall at 910-529-4141.

Chase Jordan

