Local veterans share bond during weekly breakfast

Every Tuesday morning, Jerome Warren enjoys fellowship and a tasty breakfast with veterans at the Gristmill restaurant in Clinton.

“It’s a good fellowship because we understand each other more than anyone else,” Warren said about serving in the military and fighting in wars. “We just bond that way because we don’t talk about it a lot, but we know what each other been through. We may say little stuff every now and then, but it’s not to come together and talk about war stories, it’s all about the fellowship of understanding each other.”

About 20 come to the restaurant each Tuesday. Many of them are Vietnam veterans, but the group also includes friends who served in others such as the Gulf War. Some of that understanding and experiences shared include a lack of appreciation for soldiers after they returned from Vietnam.

“They finally got around to it,” Warren said. “It had gotten so bad, that when I got back in 70 they had stopped flying the troops in at night because people would be out there spitting on them and calling them baby killers and everything else.”

Several are combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients. The sips of warm coffee, next to plates of bacon and eggs began several years. They represent military organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.

“This gives us a good time to fellowship,” said Tex Howard, a member of Henry J Fowler American Legion Post 319. “We got some somebody to represent every branch except for the Coast Guard.”

Members of the organizations are always giving back to the community during events such as Memorial Day, Veterans Day, highway adoptions and Junior ROTC programs for local schools. One of the projects from the local American Legions was helping the Central Children’s Home in Oxford. In addition to volunteering, members are also in the process of renovating the Henry J Fowler building, located on Southwest Boulevard.

The members always remember veterans who passed away.

“On Memorial Day, I put a flag on their grave to make sure they get their due recognition when they passed on,” Warren said.

Veterans from all wars and branches of services and supporters are welcome to join them every Tuesday at 9 a.m.

