Progress being made on welding facility

Signs of progress can be seen everywhere you turn at Sampson Community College and nowhere is this more evident than through the construction of the college’s new welding facility. Not long after college officials first broke ground at the site, construction continues at a rapid pace on the facility.

“It’s one thing to know that we have new equipment coming in and that there is a new facility in the works,” says Dale Godbold, Lead Instructor for SCC’s Welding program. “To be able to come to work each morning and actually see the daily progress and think about all of the lives that will be positively impacted by this place in the future makes the anticipation even more exciting.”

Construction on the 10,000 square-foot facility, which broke ground just weeks ago, remains on time and on schedule. The new facility came about after the college received a $1.74 million Economic Development Administration grant applied for by Dean of Advancement, Lisa Turlington and SCC President, Dr. Bill Starling.

“We are very pleased with the work that Daniels and Daniels has provided thus far,” said Starling, of the contractors constructing the facility. “We have had no issues, delays nor setbacks and we are scheduled to take possession of the building in late November. We are elated not only with the progress, but we are also very excited about what’s coming. This facility represents a significant commitment to welding and metal fabrication as part of our training here.”

With the primary exterior housing intact, weather should make less of an impact than it could have, particularly with recent heavy rains. In anticipation of the move, the college has also purchased state-of-the-art technology and other teaching tools to include welding simulators to add to its program.

“This state-of-the-art facility will be one of the best in the state,” says Barney Grady, Division Chair of Construction at SCC. “We have so many welding jobs in this area, so it’s up to us to take the lead and prepare the next generation of welders for the workforce and that’s what we are doing. We are moving forward.”

For more information about the Welding Technology program at SCC, contact Grady at 910-900-4118 or at [email protected]

