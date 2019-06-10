Clinton students recognized for academics

Students from Sunset Avenue School and Sampson Middle School were recognized as Duke TIP students. -

A group of students from Clinton City Schools were recognized for their academic achievements.

Duke TIP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving academically gifted and talented students. Duke TIP works with students, their families, and educators to identify, recognize, challenge, engage, and help students reach their highest potential.

Now in its 39 year, the 4-6th grade and 7th grade Talent Search identifies bright students based on standardized test scores achieved while attending elementary or middle school. Candidates are invited to take the ACT or the SAT college entrance exams as seventh graders, which allows them greater insight into their academic abilities. In addition, they gain valuable benefits and have access to unique resources for gifted students.

Some students qualified for the summer programs which are Estudies or Summer Studies.

The following students were recognized at the Clinton City Schools Board of Education meeting last week.

Fourth grade — Paulina Adasiak, William Barefoot, Shaiyana Brinson, Samyia Edwards and Allison Naylor

Fifth grade — Miniya Bennett, Tecoreya Dudley, Blair Gainey, Rodney Lee, James Sinclair and Preston Smith

Sixth grade — Askar Adasiak, Allison Miller, Clifford Neal, Makell Wright and Makenna Brewen

Seventh grade — Loralei Bellanger, Rylee Blackmon, Lensey Cabral, Heaven Devane, Sofiia Fleury Mendible, Jackson Lowe, Zander Oberschelp, Joel Oliver, Ainsley Parker, Zoe Phillips, Bianca Serrano, Michelle Tapia Manriquez, Dexter Wilson and Kenzy Yang

