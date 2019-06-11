Voter ID seminars to aid residents

Voters in North Carolina can expect some changes in the laws beginning with next year’s elections.

Starting in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. In an effort to assist voters with the new process, the Sampson County Board of Elections is holding two educational seminars about voter identification requirements.

According to Ashley Tew, director of the Sampson County Board of Elections, the seminars will be held Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.

The seminars are free and open to the public.

The new law will require the identification been shown in all voting situations, including both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions. In November 2018, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the North Carolina Constitution to require voters to present photo ID at all polls.

“These seminars will educate voters on the new laws and how they affect voting,” Tew said.

During the seminars, the North Carolina State Board of Elections will work with voters to gain a better understanding of the new photo requirements at all voting polls. This seminar will target voters who need to gain a better understanding of how the new laws work.

Session Law 2018-144 requires each county board of elections to hold at least two voter ID seminars before Sept. 1. Attendees also will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and Election Day voting. Information about provisional voting, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided.

No prior registration is required for either seminar.

Two sessions set for August

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

