Taking the next step

Hobbton High School seniors turn their tassels following Friday’s graduation ceremony. - David Johnson|Sampson Independent
Hobbton High School principal Michael Warren presents Larry Atkinson with his diploma. - David Johnson|Sampson Independent
Noemi Montes looks on as Alyson Capers helps Hely Rodriguez with her cap before Hobbton High School’s graduation ceremony. - David Johnson|Sampson Independent
The Clinton High School graduating class of 2019 during Saturday morning’s ceremony. - - Justin Lucas|Sampson Independent
Clinton High School interim principal Stuart Daughtry presents Maura Westbrook with her diploma. - - Justin Lucas|Sampson Independent
Clinton High School graduate Walter Rayner, who plans to attend North Carolina A&T in the fall, during Saturday’s graduation ceremony. - - Justin Lucas|Sampson Independent
Abby Kennedy, who has plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, was one of the more than 200 Clinton High School students who graduated Saturday. - - Justin Lucas|Sampson Independent
Midway High School graduate Erin Barefoot accepts her diploma from principal Monty Strickland. - - Daron Barefoot|Sampson Independent
Members of Midway High School’s Class of 2019. High school students across Sampson County accepted their diplomas in commencement ceremonies held Friday and Saturday. See more photos inside today’s edition and check out our graduation tab, a keepsake supplement in this Thursday’s edition. - - Daron Barefoot|Sampson Independent
Rachel Edwards, Midway High School Class of 2019’s valedictorian, gives her speech during graduation. - - Daron Barefoot|Sampson Independent
Hobbton High School seniors turn their tassels following Friday’s graduation ceremony.
Hobbton High School principal Michael Warren presents Larry Atkinson with his diploma.
Noemi Montes looks on as Alyson Capers helps Hely Rodriguez with her cap before Hobbton High School’s graduation ceremony.
The Clinton High School graduating class of 2019 during Saturday morning’s ceremony.
Clinton High School interim principal Stuart Daughtry presents Maura Westbrook with her diploma.
Clinton High School graduate Walter Rayner, who plans to attend North Carolina A&T in the fall, during Saturday’s graduation ceremony.
Abby Kennedy, who has plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, was one of the more than 200 Clinton High School students who graduated Saturday.
Midway High School graduate Erin Barefoot accepts her diploma from principal Monty Strickland.
Members of Midway High School’s Class of 2019. High school students across Sampson County accepted their diplomas in commencement ceremonies held Friday and Saturday. See more photos inside today’s edition and check out our graduation tab, a keepsake supplement in this Thursday’s edition.
Rachel Edwards, Midway High School Class of 2019’s valedictorian, gives her speech during graduation.
Hobbton High School seniors turn their tassels following Friday’s graduation ceremony.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Grad1.jpgHobbton High School seniors turn their tassels following Friday’s graduation ceremony. David Johnson|Sampson Independent
Hobbton High School principal Michael Warren presents Larry Atkinson with his diploma.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Grad2.jpgHobbton High School principal Michael Warren presents Larry Atkinson with his diploma. David Johnson|Sampson Independent
Noemi Montes looks on as Alyson Capers helps Hely Rodriguez with her cap before Hobbton High School’s graduation ceremony.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Grad3.jpgNoemi Montes looks on as Alyson Capers helps Hely Rodriguez with her cap before Hobbton High School’s graduation ceremony. David Johnson|Sampson Independent
The Clinton High School graduating class of 2019 during Saturday morning’s ceremony.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Grad4.jpgThe Clinton High School graduating class of 2019 during Saturday morning’s ceremony. Justin Lucas|Sampson Independent
Clinton High School interim principal Stuart Daughtry presents Maura Westbrook with her diploma.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Grad5.jpgClinton High School interim principal Stuart Daughtry presents Maura Westbrook with her diploma. Justin Lucas|Sampson Independent
Clinton High School graduate Walter Rayner, who plans to attend North Carolina A&T in the fall, during Saturday’s graduation ceremony.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Grad6.jpgClinton High School graduate Walter Rayner, who plans to attend North Carolina A&T in the fall, during Saturday’s graduation ceremony. Justin Lucas|Sampson Independent
Abby Kennedy, who has plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, was one of the more than 200 Clinton High School students who graduated Saturday.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Grad7.jpgAbby Kennedy, who has plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, was one of the more than 200 Clinton High School students who graduated Saturday. Justin Lucas|Sampson Independent
Midway High School graduate Erin Barefoot accepts her diploma from principal Monty Strickland.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Grad8.jpgMidway High School graduate Erin Barefoot accepts her diploma from principal Monty Strickland. Daron Barefoot|Sampson Independent
Members of Midway High School’s Class of 2019. High school students across Sampson County accepted their diplomas in commencement ceremonies held Friday and Saturday. See more photos inside today’s edition and check out our graduation tab, a keepsake supplement in this Thursday’s edition.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Grad9.jpgMembers of Midway High School’s Class of 2019. High school students across Sampson County accepted their diplomas in commencement ceremonies held Friday and Saturday. See more photos inside today’s edition and check out our graduation tab, a keepsake supplement in this Thursday’s edition. Daron Barefoot|Sampson Independent
Rachel Edwards, Midway High School Class of 2019’s valedictorian, gives her speech during graduation.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Grad10.jpgRachel Edwards, Midway High School Class of 2019’s valedictorian, gives her speech during graduation. Daron Barefoot|Sampson Independent