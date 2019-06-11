Thomas Maskell remembers from a young age wanting to be a teacher, and for the last four years he has been living that dream at Clinton High School.

Monday afternoon, Maskell, Clinton High School’s Teacher of the Year, was named the 2019-20 Jack and Kitty Morisey Teacher of the Year for Clinton City Schools.

“I felt it was my duty to become a teacher, almost like I did not have a choice, that this had been decided for me a long time ago,” Maskell said about the influence his teachers had on him throughout high school and college. “I truly believe teaching is a calling, a calling to help others grow, learn, and fulfill their potential, or at least instill in them the necessary characteristics to fulfill their potential.”

Walking off the stage Monday, Maskell shared a “Go Dark Horses” with the crowd, after saying that working with Clinton City Schools was exciting and an adventure.

“I can’t wait to spend the next 26 years here,” he added.

Maskell, a history teacher at the high school, has been teaching 9th-12th grade students for the last four years. Before coming to Clinton, Maskell taught at Wesley College in Dover, Del. With a bachelor’s degree in history from Wesley College and a master’s degree in European history from West Chester University, he says he wanted to become a teacher to help mold the future.

While at Clinton High School, Maskell says his greatest accomplishment has been assisting with the growth of the Advanced Placement program, which received national honors, and to have established an international travel program, as well as to continue on the school’s academic clubs traditions of community service and volunteering.

“We have been successful in adding more people into higher level learning, and opening up the world via our travel program,” Maskell explained. “It is important for students to realize the importance of community service, this in the three clubs I currently advise, each member is required to do a minimum of 10 service hours per semester in community service.”

The Clinton High School teacher was one of five nominated for the honor. In addition to Maskell, other nominees were Faith Howell, L.C. Kerr School; Sandra Ward, Butler Avenue School; Khrissy Smith, Sunset Avenue School; and Stacy Simmons, Sampson Middle School.

The leaders of Clinton High School, as well as Clinton City Schools, could only offer praises for Maskell, as he was honored.

“Mr. Maskell has an excellent rapport in the classroom,” Stuart Daughtry, principal, said.

According to Jeff Swartz, child nutrition director and coordinator for the Teacher of the Year selection committee, each of the selected school representatives will receive $2,000 for personal utilization and $500 for their classroom. This money comes from the Jack and Kitty Morisey Fund. The winning teacher’s school will receive $2,000 for their use. In addition to the title of Teacher of the Year, the winning recipient for the district is awarded $3,500 for personal use.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Maskill.jpg Clinton City Schools’ Teacher of the Year Thomas Maskell with superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Maskill2.jpg Clinton City Schools’ Teacher of the Year Thomas Maskell with superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson. Jack and Kitty Morisey Teacher of the Year nominees from left, Thomas Maskell, Stacy Simmons, Khrissy Smith, Sandra Ward and Faith Howell. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Maskill3.jpg Jack and Kitty Morisey Teacher of the Year nominees from left, Thomas Maskell, Stacy Simmons, Khrissy Smith, Sandra Ward and Faith Howell.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]