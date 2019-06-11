Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• June 10 — Anthony Lamont Owens, 31, of 319 Chesters Road, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is July 2.

• June 10 — Stephanie Marie King, 28, of 154 Emerly Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is June 10.

• June 10 — Brian Johnson, 48, of 208 W. Fifth St., Garland, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is July 10.

• June 10 — Daniel Martin Tatum, 21, of 54 Hunters Haven Lane, Garland, was charged with simple assault and breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 8.

• June 10 — Gary Antonio Woodall, 32, of 1323 Cedar Point Road, Newton Grove, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and trespass of real property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 26.

• June 10 — Louis Rashawn Highsmith, 27, of 2780 Hayes Chapel Road, Rose Hill, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 11.

• June 10 — Christian Romanger, 20, of 156 Sir Lane, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 24.

• June 10 — Haley Amber Wainright, 20, of 3868 Hayne Stretch Road, Roseboro, was charged with speeding, expired registration card, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $5,500; court date is June 13.

• June 10 — William Harmon, 28, of 2431 Ebenezer Forest Road, Garland, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 8.

• June 10 — Wanda Nunez, 18, of 200 Church St., Wallace, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 24.

• June 11 — Dustin Long, 25, of 600 Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton, was charged with injury to personal property, fictitious information to officer and failure to appear on several out-of-county charges. Bond set at $18,000; court date is July 23.

• June 11 — Damian Wade Pittman, 31, of 78 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 28.

• June 11 — Stephen Christopher Lee, 34, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is July 22.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.