‘Little Free Library’ opens to public

NEWTON GROVE — This weekend, a dream of Melanie Spell’s was realized — one that will put books into the hands of children and adults in Newton Grove and the surrounding area.

In partnership with the Town of Newton Grove and Hog Slat Inc., the Newton Grove Little Free Library was officially added to Weeks Park in Newton Grove. The “little library” is a customized Hog Slat grain bin modified to serve as a book shelf, complete with three separate cabinets around the bin containing books and magazines for readers of all ages.

“This weekend a dream became a reality,” Spell, a media specialist at Hobbton Elementary School, stated in a Facebook post on Sunday. “I hope everyone will visit and find something they would like to read. The great thing about the free little library is it’s always open and it doesn’t cost a thing.”

Last summer, Spell made the proposal to the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners for the initiative to allow community members to take home books from the site, or leave them for others.

Bryan Memorial Library serves as the foundation of reading and research services in town, but the smaller project — plenty have popped up in communities across the country in recent years — was seen as an avenue provide more access for book lovers. In August 2018, Newton Grove leaders approved adding the little library to the park.

Visitors, Spell said, are welcome to take as many books as they like or add books to the cabinets for others to read. Spell said it is her hope that the library will “become a place our community will visit frequently and leave with a smile.” A nonprofit organization, the Little Free Library’s mission is to promote reading and the exchange of books around the world.

“I started seeing them at other places,” Spell said last year, noting one carved out of a tree. “It was not planned. I would be on vacation and I would come across one. I just felt in my heart that it was something that our little town needed.”

Spell previously expressed her desire to have sites all around Newton Grove, starting at the park. Having smaller wooden boxes in front of Newton Grove Drug Company and Rolling Ridge, a senior living community, is an idea that has been tossed around. The park is a perfect launching point, local officials said.

“Our park is awesome,” she said. “I have parents from Clinton who tell me all the time that they come to our park, which makes me very proud.”

For the Newton Grove project, a Hog Slat grain bin measuring about 6 feet wide and roughly 7 feet tall includes two shelves inside three different compartments, each with doors and a Plexiglas window to provide users a look inside. The waterproof doors have latches to stay closed.

Spell said having the little free library would put Newton Grove in a worldwide community that shares a love of reading.

Last year, commissioners granted Spell permission to move on with the project with the assistance of Hog Slat and company president Tommy Herring. The board then provided $250 in seed money for books, with town officials praising the project as another asset to Weeks Park.

Now erected at the park, the little library is open to the masses.

Spell expressed her thanks to the Newton Grove town board members for supporting the idea, and the Hog Slat crews for bringing the project to fruition.

“Now share the news and go get a book!” Spell exclaimed.

By Chris Berendt

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

