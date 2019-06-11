Local churches hosting Vacation Bible School

On Wednesday, June 12-14, at 6 p.m. (already in progress) Vacation Bible School is being held at Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Keener.

On Wednesday, June 12-14, from 6-8 p.m. (nightly) Vacation Bible School is being held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Classes, music and art for adults and youth. Refreshments will be served. Transportation will be provided if needed.

On Wednesday, June 12-13, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) (already in progress) Spring Revival is being held at Little Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Lynn Blackburn, pastor of Family Worship Center, Clinton. Music rendered by different choirs each night.

On Wednesday, June 12-13, at 7 p.m. (nightly) New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton, is having their 2019 Men’s Conference. The guest messengers will be pastor Ray Bolton, choir and congregation of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, and pastor Thaddeus Godwin, choir and congregation of Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, June 16, at 11 a.m. Annual Men’s Day service will be observed at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the messenger and music rendered by the male chorus.

On Sunday, June 16, at 11 a.m. Annual Men’s Day service will be held at Little Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Carl Twitter (associate minister) of Mt. Zion A.M.E Zion Church, Magnolia. Men of the community will render the music.

On Sunday, June 16, at 11 a.m. Saint Stephen A.M.E Zion Church, Garland will celebrate Father’s/Men’s Day. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Thomas Barkdale. Music rendered by the male chorus.

On Sunday, June 16, at 11 a.m. Father’s Day service will be held at Holly Grove Holiness Church, Clinton. Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. Sunday School at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Rancy Simmons will bring forth the message and Holly Grove praise team will minister in songs.

On Sunday, June 16, at 11 a.m. regular morning worship service will be held at Clinton International Church, 545 E. Tillery St., Clinton. Pastor Paul Blue will bring forth the morning message, and music rendered by the praise and worship team.

On Sunday, June 16, at 11 a.m. Annual Men’s Day service will be held at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. The Rev. Dr. Dannie Robinson will bring forth the message, and music rendered by the male chorus.

On Sunday, June 16, at 11:30 p.m. Father’s Day service will be observe at Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, 515 S. E. Blvd., Clinton. The guest messenger will be Pastor Elder Willie H. Bryant, and congregation. Music will be rendered by the church, choir.

On Sunday, June 16, at 11:45 a.m. Apostle Larry Mosson will be the guest messenger at the NC Prayer Tower, Clinton.

On Sunday, June 16, at 3 p.m. Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway, presents the Class of 2019 Graduates. The guest speaker for this event will be Elder Tokesia Underwood of Ram in the Bush Church, Clinton.

On Wednesday, June 19-21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Vacation Bible School will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 5220 Faison Hwy., Clinton. Classes, music, art and refreshments for adults to youth will be held. Transportation will also be provided.

On Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. Pastor’s Aide service will be held at Mt. Sinai United Holiness Church, 1143 Phillips St., Clinton. The guest messenger will be Bishop Lavern Maxwell, choir and congregation of Plain Truth Holiness Church, Fayetteville.

On Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Community Day Picnic will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church.

On Sunday, June 23, at 11 a.m. Men’s Day service will be observe at Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Elder Eddie Parker, choir and congregation of Gateway Ministry, Clinton.

On Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m. Choir Anniversary celebration will be held at Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Clinton. The guests are Elder Antonio Patterson; The Anointed Jays; Redeemed; Pastor Willie Bryant and Family; Agape Singers; Pastor Willie Harrington; Sister Shaneka Murphy and Family and Mt. Calvary church choir.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church, Plainview.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob, Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Rd. Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the first and third/6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every first Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church, Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro. (Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night, held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E. Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

To report church news call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]