RALEIGH — On Wednesday, the NAACP will host a People’s Hearing on Voting Rights in Raleigh, where voters will have an opportunity to share their experiences with voter infringement in recent elections.

The hearings will also shed light on unfair and racially discriminatory practices in North Carolina that make it harder for communities of color to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

The hearing is one in a nationwide series of convenings conducted by the W.K. Kellogg Racial Equity Anchor Collaborative to uplift challenges faced by voters and complementing Congressional “Listening Sessions” hosted by the U.S. Committee on House Administration.

Stories shared at this hearing and others will be showcased on the digital platform WeVoteWeCount.org, and will be submitted to the Congressional Record this summer.

What: Raleigh People’s Hearing — Protect The Vote

When: Wednesday, June 12, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cypress Manor, 1040 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27606

Who: Speakers will include Sonia Barnes, liaison to U.S. Congressman David Price; State Senator Dan Blue; State Senator Jay Chaudhuri; State Representative Allison Dahle; and Raleigh City Councilman Corey Branch

N.C. voters to talk voter infringement, call for change