Standing behind the community

Throughout the community, businesses and residents are showing their support in Clinton’s efforts to receive All-America City designation.

After a decade-long hiatus from entering the competition, Clinton’s All-America City Committee, bolstered by three projects worthy of recognition, made the decision to put their collective hat in the ring again and was named one of 20 communities in the finalists position.

Signs and stickers are being placed on doors and windows around the city, in an effort for local businesses and organizations to show their support in the city’s efforts.

With the support of the community, more than 20 local community members, along with members of the Committee, will travel to Denver, Colo. June 21-23.

Jeff Shipp and Patty Cherry, both members of the All-America City Committee, and designated spokesmen for the group, have been making their way around and talking before various boards and civic groups, garnering support for the city’s shot at bringing home the title in just two weeks.

“This recognition is the successful result of the entire community working together daily to make Clinton a great place to call home,” said Shipp. “Based on previous experience, with the support of an enthusiastic community, this year’s application is a solid winner.”

Cherry echoed those words.

“I love Clinton and I’ll do what it takes to help bring home this title,” Cherry recently said to City Council members.

Cherry, who is chairs the fundraising side of the Committee, has been instrumental in seeking donations and meeting the $50,000 goal.

“The community support has been outstanding,” City Manager Tom Hart said. “The All-America City Award is all about communities coming together to tackle challenges and I think that idea really resonated with people when we were fundraising.”

This is the fifth time Clinton has been named a finalist. The city applied in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009, and was selected as a finalists each year, winning the award in 2007.

No one is showing any greater love and support than the Clinton’s mayor Lew Starling, who offered his mayor’s salary to go towards the cause. Starling also has plans to attend the 70th award presentation in Denver, Colo. with oldest daughter Annell Grace by his side.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Starling. “I love Clinton and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Through the All-America City Award program, the National Civic League has for seven decades recognized communities that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

For 2019’s awards, the league is specifically honoring efforts to create healthy communities for all, particularly those experiencing poorer health outcomes.

Clinton’s committee is focusing on District 3’s Newkirk Park, an eye-opening gardening endeavor at L.C. Kerr Elementary School and the environmental stewardship of its largest employer, Smithfield Foods.

“The award is open to all American communities, from major cities to the smallest village,” informational material disbursed by the committee reads. “In applying, communities reflect on their strengths, weaknesses, challenges and the progress they have made.”

While in Denver, members of the Clinton All-America City Committee, as well as community supporters, will present the city’s work to a jury of national experts. The award conference also includes workshops on promising practices.

Since 1949, the National Civic League has recognized communities that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges. This year, the All-America award is focused on projects that demonstrate inclusive decision-making processes to create healthy communities for all, particularly populations experiencing poorer health outcomes.

NCL officials described 2019 as “an extremely competitive year.” Finalists represent a broad spectrum, from Houston, Texas, America’s fourth largest city, to communities less than half Clinton’s size.

Along with Shipp, the All-America City Committee includes Marcus Becton, Willie Bowden, Nettie Pernell, Dee Bryant, Patty Peterson-Cherry, Susan Bristow, Mandy Dubose, Gloria Edwards, Pat Denton, Betty Fortner, Susan Bauman, Victor Fryar, Sherry Matthews and city staff members Hart and City Clerk Elaine Hunt.

Locals show support for All-America City bid

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

