Man found in Sampson, deported 3 times, facing illegal reentry charge

Five aliens have been indicted on charges of illegally reentering the country, including one man found in Sampson County who was previously deported three times and is facing 10 years in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A federal grand jury in Raleigh has returned indictments charging Victor Hugo Espinoza-Hernandez, 50, of Honduras; Irael Perez-Lopez, 34, of Guatemala; as well as Victor Sanchez-Ismerio, 38, Melecio Morales, 33, and Arturo Espinoza-Perez, 30, all of Mexico, with illegal reentry of a deported alien.

The indictments were announced Tuesday by Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, whose office issued a press release on the case being investigated by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Morales, previously deported three times and found in Sampson, is alleged to have been previously removed subsequent to a felony conviction — conspiracy to manufacture marijuana. If convicted, Morales would face a maximum imprisonment term of 10 years, a $250,000 fine and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety database yielded no results for the name “Melecio Morales,” meaning the drug conviction and any others could be under an alias or have occurred in another state.

Espinoza-Perez, previously removed from the United States subsequent to an aggravated felony conviction of statutory rape, was found in Wake County. If convicted of illegal reentry, he would face maximum penalties of 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the other three indicted are each facing two years in prison.

Espinoza-Hernandez was previously removed from the United States and found in Nash County. Perez-Lopez, who has been convicted of driving under the influence, was previously deported two times and was found in Brunswick County. Sanchez-Ismerio, who was previously removed from the United States, has been convicted of attempted forcible rape in the second degree, and was found in Brunswick County.

If convicted of illegal reentry of a deported alien, Espinoza-Hernandez, Perez-Lopez and Sanchez-Ismerio would each face maximum penalties of two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, officials said.

“The charges and allegations contained in the indictments are merely accusations,” Higdon stated in his prepared release. “The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

The cases are being investigated by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations.

Suspect, deported three times, served indictment

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

