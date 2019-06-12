County OKs $63M plan

Members of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners raise their hands in unison moments into a special session Monday evening, approving the 2019-20 budget. -

In a matter of seconds Monday, the Sampson Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $62.6 million fiscal plan for 2019-20, which includes zero tax increase along with bumps in per pupil funding and county employee salaries.

Monday’s approval came during an abbreviated special session in the County Auditorium. There was no discussion leading up to the 5-0 vote. Board chairman Clark Wooten thanked county staff, including manager Ed Causey, assistant manager Susan Holder and finance officer David Clack for their diligence in working on the budget.

“Having watched the process, it’s quite impressive what you all go through and I really appreciate it,” said Wooten. “I thank you all for your hard work.”

The county manager’s proposed 2019-20 budget was unveiled last month. It includes a 2 percent cost of living adjustment and tiered pay hikes for employees, as well as increases in per pupil allocations for the two local school systems, along with a continued investment into economic development efforts.

Despite a “sound” financial position, Causey shared concerns about future cash flow amid stagnant county growth.

The proposed 2019-20 General Fund totals $62,596,536, a 4 percent increase over the adopted 2018-19 General Fund of $60,114,090, but about $1 million less than the amended 2018-19 General Fund. The tax rate will remain at $82.5 cents per $100 valuation.

Although the values of many properties changed through the county revaluation process — the last process was eight years ago — the overall effect on last year’s tax rate is minimal, Causey said. The revenue neutral rate is 82.41 cents, compared to the current tax rate of 82.5 cents — a “minimal effect” on the county tax base, he said.

“We have had limited growth in the tax base during the last year,” Causey stated in his budget message, while noting Sampson’s tax rates is among the highest in the region.

The budget does include an increase of $59 in per pupil allocations for Clinton City Schools (CCS) and Sampson County Schools (SCS), from $1,069 to $1,128. That totals $404,862 in increased funding for operations. SCS requested $1,237 per student — an increase of about $1.3 million — and CCS requested $1,171 per student, or an additional $308,550.

The total allocation of current expense for the schools stands at $12,379,800, based on $1,128 per student.

The Clinton Supplemental tax will remain at 14.5 cents per $100 valuation. It is levied on properties located within the Clinton City Schools district for the purpose of supplementing the revenues of the city district.

In his budget message, Causey lamented not being able to fulfill all requests from departments and partners — he said more than $2 million in requests was left on the cutting-room floor in the paring-down process — and noted that meeting needs going forward would be dependent on growth.

“We recognize that expressed needs are greater than available funding,” said Causey. “Even though our current financial position is sound, it is imperative that we significantly grow our tax base in the next three to five years in order to have a chance to adequately meet the future needs of all of our citizens.”

Cost of living adjustments (COLAs) and salary bumps were approved in an effort to keep up with a competitive market.

For all county employees, a 2 percent COLA was approved, following no such hike in 2018-19 and 0.75 percent in 2017-18.

When a pay plan was completed in 2015, it was recommended that a roadmap be established for employees to progress through their pay grade, the goal being to get them to the midpoint within 10 years. Causey said no progress has made toward that end. He proposed salary increases for employees based upon years of service in their current grade between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2019.

One year of service would be worth $450; two years, $550; three years, $650; and four years, $750.

Sales tax revenue are projected to increase by $198,000, while property tax collections, at a collection rate of 97 percent, are expected to rise by $673,792. It is proposed to appropriate about $2.1 million in fund balance to balance the budget, with lapsed salaries and benefits expected to negate a majority — $1.9 million — of that amount.

Taylors Bridge tax levy rises

A change to the budget proposed last month was made in the wake of a request last week by Taylors Bridge Fire Chief Allan Williams. During the June 3 budget public hearing, Williams revisited a request by the department to increase the tax rate for the Taylors Bridge fire and service districts in order to fund an engine and equipment, to include protective gear.

The department currently operates two engines, which are 21 and 28 years old and are “slowly reaching the end of their service line,” Williams noted.

He requested the tax rate in the fire and service districts to be increased to 10 cents, up from 7 cents and 3.5 cents, respectively. The approved budget landed on 10 cents for the fire district and 5 cents for the service district.

Williams previously pointed out it would take nearly a year for the department to receive a new fire truck. Each year, the cost for that truck rises by about 6 percent, which would mean an extra $25,000 next year, another reason for the request, Williams noted.

Among other expenditures, the 2019-20 county budget also includes:

• $100,000 to assist with disaster preparedness, to be used to improve the electrical wiring for the existing generators at Union and Clinton High Schools.

• $362,000 to upgrade or replace approximately 300 computers that will include Microsoft 10.

• Replacing 17 Sheriff’s vehicles; one ambulance; one vehicle for a fire inspector; one QRV (Quick Response Vehicle); two vehicles for Social Services; one truck for Recreation; three vehicles for the Health Department; one truck for Public Works; and two trucks for the water system.

• $350,000 as a deposit for the county’s capital reserve account. Of those funds, it is proposed to spend $75,000 on roof repairs at the Sheriff’s Office; $30,000 for Detention Center pod security; $50,000 on Detention Center showers; $2,700 for carpet at the Emergency Management building; and $46,000 for Animal Shelter stainless steel cages. This leaves $146,300 for actual deposit to the reserve account.

• Increasing Sheriff’s budget by $550,494, much of which is salary increases, benefits and the addition of three school resource officers (SROs) and COLA for the personnel. Of this amount, $150,000 is offset by a school grant for the SROs.

• Increasing Detention Center budget by $584,559. That includes $80,000 for building improvements and $75,000 for roof repairs. Most of the balance is related to increased personnel costs because of the proposed COLA. There is an additional $67,000 included for increased salaries for those employees designated as Detention Officers because of a reclassification review.

• Increasing Elections original budget by $31,643.

• Increasing Emergency Medical Services budget by $276,933, of which $163,441 is for a new ambulance.

• Increasing the Animal Shelter budget by approximately $47,000 in an effort to improve operations. The county is in the midst of a three-year program to replace all dog pens with stainless steel cages

• $200,000 for providing several miles of additional lines in the county’s water system

The full 2019-20 approved county budget will be available for view on www.sampsonnc.com on Wednesday.

No property tax hike; salaries, pupil funds upped

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

