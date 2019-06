The Clinton City Schools’ students of the month for May were Eduardo Lucas Vail, L.C. Kerr School; Grace Cruz, Butler Avenue School; Kirsten LaCass, Sunset Avenue School; Brandon Aleman, Sampson Middle School; and Jessi Vasquez, Clinton High School. -

The Clinton City Schools’ students of the month for May were Eduardo Lucas Vail, L.C. Kerr School; Grace Cruz, Butler Avenue School; Kirsten LaCass, Sunset Avenue School; Brandon Aleman, Sampson Middle School; and Jessi Vasquez, Clinton High School.