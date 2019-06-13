Sampson joins lawsuit seeking opioid recovery

County manager Ed Causey, left, and county attorney Joel Starling discuss matters during a recent Board of Commissioners meeting. -

Sampson County is joining a national legal fight against opioid manufacturers and distributors, in light of a crisis officials said is having an “extended and far-reaching impact” on the county and must be abated.

The Sampson Board of Commissioners this week unanimously approved a resolution to “protect the public health, safety and welfare” of county residents against “a serious health and safety crisis involving opioid abuse, addiction, morbidity and mortality in Sampson County.”

Along with that, the board approved an “Authority to represent” agreement, retaining the law firm Hugh Fuller Law Group and additional firms as part of a civil suit against those “legally responsible for the wrongful distribution of prescription opiates,” seeking reimbursement for government spending arising out of opioid addictions and overdoses.

The matter was first discussed by county officials in February.

“It is a contingency contract,” said county attorney Joel Starling. “We don’t feel like there is really a lot of downside, and certainly think it would be an appropriate thing to do to pursue this litigation.”

In early 2017, Greene, Ketchum, Farrell, Bailey & Tweel LLP of Huntington, W.V., filed the nation’s first lawsuits in federal court against the wholesale distributors of opioids on behalf of six West Virginia counties.

A “National Consortium” was subsequently formed to fight the epidemic on a larger scale, one that now represents more than 400 public entity clients, including numerous local governments across the nation. Sampson is one of many counties in North Carolina that has become part of the suit.

Along with Green, Ketchum, et al., that national legal team consists of Baron & Budd PC of Dallas, Texas; Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor PA of Pensacola, Fla.; Hill, Peterson, Carper, Bee & Deitzler PLLC of Charleston, W.V.; McHugh Fuller Law Group of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Powell & Majestro PLLC of Charleston, W.V.

Seagle Law of Asheville, N.C., is also included, and would be the firm with which Sampson works, Starling noted.

As part of the agreement, Sampson agrees to pay 25 percent of the total recovery, not to exceed 35 percent. There is no fee or reimbursement of litigation expenses if there is no recovery.

“We certainly need to recover anything we can from such a terrible epidemic,” Sampson board chairman Clark Wooten remarked.

Commissioners, in their resolution, called the opioid crisis a public nuisance, saying it unreasonably interferes with rights common to the general public of Sampson; involves a significant interference with the public health, safety, peace, comfort and convenience of its residents; and includes the delivery of controlled substances in violation of state and federal law and regulations.

Greene, Ketchum and others note that opioids generated $11 billion in revenue for drug manufacturing companies in 2014 alone, and that wholesale distributors of opioids fueled the epidemic. From 2000 to 2015, more than half a million people died from drug overdoses, with more than 90 Americans dying every day from an opioid overdose, attorneys said, citing national statistics.

“As a result of the manufacturers’ and whole distributors’ illegal conduct, significant damage has been done, and substantial resources are required to abate the opioid plague,” a statement on Greene Ketchum’s website reads

The complaints filed on behalf of clients allege that wholesale distributors violated federal laws by failing to alert the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of suspicious opioids purchases, such as orders of unusual size, frequency or pattern.

The claims against the manufacturers are based on allegations the companies exaggerated the benefits of the medication and knew the drugs were being overly prescribed, yet failed to warn doctors of the extremely addictive nature of the narcotics and the need to strictly limit the dose.

Over half of the cases pending in the federal courts today have been filed by the “National Consortium.” In December 2017, an order was issued by a panel of federal judges consolidating the federal opioid cases into a multi-district litigation to be handled in Cleveland, Ohio, by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster of the Northern District Court of Ohio.

Polster will preside over all such lawsuits filed in federal courts nationwide.

In the local resolution, it states that the Sampson Board of Commissioners received information that indicates manufacturers and wholesale distributors of controlled substances have distributed in this county and surrounding areas, and may have violated laws enacted to prevent the diversion of legally produced controlled substances into the illicit market.

“Regardless of geography, for each of our clients, their situation boils down to the opioid manufacturers and distributors showing complete disregard for public safety in their never-ending quest for more money and more profits,” Greene Ketchum stated. “These municipalities have been stuck footing the bill for everything … and now we intend to hold these companies responsible for the disaster they have created.”

County manager Ed Causey, left, and county attorney Joel Starling discuss matters during a recent Board of Commissioners meeting.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

