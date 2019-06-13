Rhodes joins Extension

Hunter Rhodes is working to help farmers in Sampson County as an extension agent. - Rhodes -

As a strong supporter of agriculture, Hunter Rhodes is ready to spend a lot of time in fields throughout Sampson County.

He recently became an agriculture-fields crops agent with Sampson County Cooperative Extension and is eager to help growers realize great crops.

“I want to be a helping hand for farmers throughout the county,” Rhodes said.

That work includes helping them with problems in the fields, hosting educational programs to deal with crops such as cotton and tobacco, and other research efforts.

The Johnston County native graduated from South Johnston High School and continued his education at North Carolina State University. For two summers, he was an intern with the Johnston County Cooperative Extension Office. After earning his agricultural business management degree from NC State, Rhodes made his way to Sampson County.

“I’m very pleased to be able to work in this county,” Rhodes said. “I’m from the very southern portion of Johnston County, so I’m familiar with the northern part of Sampson County. I’m looking forward to getting familiar with the rest of the county.”

Rhodes grew up on a small acreage produce farm, with a few hogs raised for personal consumption.

“I’ve been involved with agriculture pretty much my entire life,” Rhodes said about growing up on a small acreage produce farm, with a few hogs.

He continues to produce small acres of produce on his own, which is marketed in his community. It’s something he’s been doing for several years now.

“I always had a love for agriculture and the communities that surround it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to facing the new challenges that come with it.”

Rhodes may be reached at 910-592-7161 or by email at [email protected]

”I’m looking forward to working with the growers throughout the county and building relationships with them,” Rhodes said.

New agent to help farmers

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

