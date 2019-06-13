Career success built through SCC construction

Barney Grady stands with Jake Clark and Larry Favela, students who were recently hired by local employers. -

Once is good. Twice is better. The third time’s a charm. That’s the story coming out of Sampson Community College’s Construction department as three different students have already been hired by employers even as they continue working toward their degrees at SCC.

For two of the three students, the career cycle has already come full circle as they are employed by Daniels and Daniels, the contractor currently constructing the new state-of-the-art welding facility on campus.

“Honestly, I would be hard pressed to find a better advertisement for the college and its success with placing students in careers than these three,” says Barney Grady, Division Chair for Construction at SCC. “These young men have worked hard in classes in addition to recognizing an opportunity when it presents itself.”

Larry Favela, who had to take a break from working on SCC’s new welding facility for this interview, isn’t even scheduled to graduate the program until next year.

“Daniels and Daniels Construction participated in a career fair here at the college and I wasted no time trying to get in front of them,” says Favela. “The skills I have already learned at Sampson Community College prepared me for this opportunity. I knew the college had a great program and I like to work with my hands, so this has been a blessing for me.”

Favela and schoolmate Casey Whitfield were both hired by Daniels and Daniels. Whitfield was busy working at another construction site when Favela was interviewed for this article. Examples of recent hands-on training the college provides students have included clearing land and building small bridges for the college’s walking trails as part of the Develop the East project as well as work on structures built for Sampson County off campus as well as a new maintenance building on campus.

Jake Clark, who was hired through Sampson Community College by the TA Loving construction company says his career path has only just begun.

“I will graduate from SCC this fall and will transfer to East Carolina University to earn my four-year degree in construction management,” he says. “I highly recommend the SCC Construction program not only because of the hands-on training and the things that are taught. The college also put TA Loving directly in front of me and encouraged me to go after it—and I’m glad I did!”

The Building Construction Technology curriculum at SCC is designed to prepare individuals to apply technical knowledge and skills to the fields of architecture, construction, construction management, and other associated professions. Course work includes instruction in sustainable building and design, print reading, building codes, estimating, construction materials and methods, and other topics related to design and construction occupations.

For more information regarding the program, contact Grady at [email protected] or at 910-900-4118.

