Clement Students of the Month named

Clement Elementary School’s Students of the Month for May were Brayden Jackson, Zniya Washington, Colton Benitez, Shayla Rosales, Carter Spell, Gillian Bullard, Maelyn Phillips, Juan Melchor, Elec Bullard, Derrance Nash, Eli Bolton, Misael Ventura, Kaylee Fisher, Dillan Garza, Odalis Antonio-Vasquez, Caden Williams, Lindsey Royal, Sandra Lopez-Mondragon, Connor Jackson, Tucker Price and Luz Vasquez-Castro. -

Clement Elementary School’s Students of the Month for May were Brayden Jackson, Zniya Washington, Colton Benitez, Shayla Rosales, Carter Spell, Gillian Bullard, Maelyn Phillips, Juan Melchor, Elec Bullard, Derrance Nash, Eli Bolton, Misael Ventura, Kaylee Fisher, Dillan Garza, Odalis Antonio-Vasquez, Caden Williams, Lindsey Royal, Sandra Lopez-Mondragon, Connor Jackson, Tucker Price and Luz Vasquez-Castro.