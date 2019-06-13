Garland board dealing with another vacancy

Murphy -

GARLAND — Following the resignation of Austin Brown, Mayor Winifred Murphy and the Garland Board of Commissioners are looking to fill the void.

During a special meeting Tuesday, the vacancy was placed on the agenda, along with other town matters. During a June meeting, Brown, the former mayor pro tem submitted a letter of resignation, citing other obligations. At the time, there was confusion after a motion was made to accept the letter, which died for a lack of second.

After consulting with the North Carolina School of Government, Brown’s resignation was effective immediately and did not need approval from the board.

“However, we did offer Austin an opportunity to revoke it,” Murphy said. “We gave Austin until last Friday to revoke it and he chose not to. We certainly thank him for his commitment to the town for the year and a half that he served.”

Murphy added that a specific replacement was not discussed, but whoever is selected will have to file to be elected after the filing period begins July 5. Garland’s government consist of five commissioners and a mayoral spot. Officials serve four-year terms.

Brown was the youngest to serve on the board after he was elected in 2017. A few years later, he became the mayor pro tem after Commissioner Ralph Smith was unable to carry on the duties because of medical matters. Brown’s term was scheduled to conclude in 2021, along with Commissioners S.J. Smith and Eddie Bronson Jr. Terms for commissioners Ralph Smith, Mary Brown and Murphy come to an end this year.

With the resignation, the town is now operating with four commissioners and Murphy, which makes up a quorum to take votes. However, Ralph Smith no longer regularly attends meetings, and S.J. Smith has been absent from town matters recently due to illness. That leaves two commissioners and Murphy for the time being.

“The three of us will work on town-related issues until another person comes on board,” Murphy said referring to herself, Brown and Bronson.

As of Wednesday, Murphy said there’s not a required timeline to fill the vacancy.

“But we certainly don’t want to procrastinate on it,” Murphy said. “The more board members you have, the better. Yesterday was not the time to do it.”

Murphy thanked Brown for his contributions and said the commissioners had to honor and respect his decision. In his letter, Brown said he was no longer able to commit himself as needed.

“He felt like someone else should step in,” she said.

Brown resignation made official

