Two charged after cocaine, ‘molly’ seized on I-40

Two people were arrested in a traffic stop on Interstate 40 after being found in possession of powder and crack cocaine, heroin and MDMA, authorities said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-40, near exit 355, according to information from Lt. Marcus Smith. During that stop, deputies conducted a probable cause search of the car and located approximately 160 grams of powder cocaine, 84 grams of crack cocaine and 43 grams of heroin, reports state.

The driver, Eric Louie Sorrell, 29, of 131 Pendant Lane, Holly Ridge, N.C., and passenger Aniyah Hare-Jones, 24, of 1409 Jefferson Ave, Pleasantville, N.J., were both taken into custody.

During a subsequent search of Hare-Jones, approximately six grams of MDMA, also known as “molly” or esctasy, were located in her possession, authorities said. They were both transported to the Sampson County Detention Center.

Sorrell and Hare-Jones were each charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hare-Jones received an additional count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance,

Sorrell and Hare-Jones were placed in the Detention Center under secured bonds of $90.000 and $100,000, respectively.

Wednesday provided the latest drug seizure on Interstate 40, which has continually netted arrests by local interdiction agents, an effort that will continue, sheriff’s officials stated.

“The Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team will continue to proactively target drug dealers and make every effort to eradicate their poison from our community,” Smith stated.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

