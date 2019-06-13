What is God missing from your life?

What do you believe God misses most from His children? What do we miss most from our children? This story stirs for mothers and fathers who have enjoyed raising children, secured deep roots to keep them grounded in Christian character, and given them wings to fly in God’s perfect timing, usually after high school. When children are gone – on their own- and the nest is empty, pondering what we miss most from our children becomes reality!

What do we not miss about our children might stir hearts also! Surely, we don’t miss teen times when we did not know where they were, late nights when leg aches needed immediate attention from Mom or Dad, school age years with homework and reading goals to be met, choosing colleges and praying for God to protect them from evils of the big world that could consume them, infant stages when we didn’t know what to do with them, toddler years when they were into everything, twenty something times when the world was their stage and dreams bigger than life, mid-life years when their children and professions took center stage, golden years when our children’s decisions of what to do with their children and their parents ( if they were blessed to still have us with them) and juggle lifestyles packed to the brim, and all the days in between all these seasons of our lives when we pondered what we do not miss and what we miss most from our children?

Surely, God does not miss times we (His children) moan and groan over things He has already promised to take care of, days when we do everything promised to people in our lives but find no time for the One who gave us life, seasons of Sundays when we do other things (sports, sleeping, socializing, playing games, etc.) instead of going to His House to praise and worship Him, times of losing tempers – cursing – quarreling – and calling out His Name in vain, times when we rebel against and disrespect parents (whom He said we should honor), repeatedly robbing His children and neglecting to give Him our tithes and talents, never calling on Him until a crisis comes, having favorites in our phones and talking with them every day…but not friending Him, making Him a favorite, nor taking time to talk and walk with Him daily. The list could grow even greater for we live in days of Revelation when ‘what is wrong seems right and what is right seems wrong” and His children fall away from loving Him first, serving Him faithfully, trusting and obeying, cherishing and taking time to enjoy journeys here and prepare for eternity in heaven!

What God misses about His children surely parallels with what most parents miss about their children. We miss when they took their first steps, dances and dates, proms, late night talks, homemade gifts, slipping in our beds and sleeping late on Saturday mornings, riding together and talking when ‘oh, the places we would go, cards with misspelled words but “I love you mommy and daddy” in huge print, red letter days during years of growing up, celebrations with big tables of food and fellowship that drew us closer to one another every time we gathered for reunions, homecomings, revivals, birthdays, anniversaries, week end get-a-ways, graduations, baptisms, marriages, job promotions, Bible Studies, and quiet times together early morning, late night, and all in between! Oh, the joy of sharing life here with the Lord first and family to love and cherish…until death doth part us. Then, (if our hearts are right with the Lord and we’re prepared for Heaven) we will celebrate together forever and ever in heaven.

When we all get to heaven what a time of rejoicing that will be… forever and ever. What we must not miss are opportunities to serve Him and making choices here that determine where we will spend eternity. “For such a time as this’ when time seems accelerated and missed opportunities to accept Jesus, spend time with Him and loved ones, and get our hearts and homes prepared can cause us to miss Heaven! We would miss eternal happiness in a place He prepared for His children. Now is the time to get things in order and make sure you do not miss eternity where God will be, a place we can only imagine where we would never miss Thee!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

