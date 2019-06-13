The good and bad news

Let me give you the bad news first. According to Job 1:7, John 10:10 and I Peter 5:8, your #1 enemy is busy working against you. A believer’s biggest enemy is of course the devil. The devil goes by many other names such as Satan, Lucifer, Adversary, Thief, Father of Lies and Deceiver.

This individual, regardless of what name you apply to him, is actually roaming the earth looking for believers to devour. He devours them by attacking every area of their lives for the sole purpose of stealing, killing and destroying areas of their lives. He studies you in order to find an opening for an attack and before you know, you are in the midst of spiritual warfare.

For some believers this will never be a problem. This enemy doesn’t waste his time or resources on believers who are not a threat to his agenda or program. He only wage a battle or attack on those (1) who are doing a great work for God, (2) who search and provide truth to God’s people, (3) who make themselves always available to be used by God in a mighty way.

For every believer who find themselves under attack by Satan, you must know, this is a battle or attack you cannot win or survive on your own,. Satan” s kingdom is too big and powerful for you to handle by yourself. His kingdom consist of principalities, powers, rulers of darkness and spiritual wickedness in high places. All of these area are controlled by demons who work 24/7 for Satan.

What makes your situation so unbeatable, on your own, when you are under attack is the work and capability of his demons. Demons are fallen angels of God who now work for Lucifer. Lucifer, at one time, was the greatest angel in heaven who was the leader of all praise and worship. But because of his many gifts and talents, that God had put in him, he became arrogant and prideful. He became so prideful and arrogant that he believed he could be like God and everyone else would worship him instead of worshipping God. He had a great following of angels in heaven and God eventually kicked him and his angels out of heaven. One third of all the angels in heaven were kicked out. They and Lucifer are now here on earth attacking believers.

But here is the Good News. We believers now have the King of Kings and the Lord of Lord fighting Satan/Lucifer/Devil for us. Through Christ we have the victory. Through Christ, we are more than overcomers. If you are really doing something significant for the Lord, you will always be under attack or waging some type of spiritual warfare.

Some attacks or battles require you to just bear and grin it. Some require you to take a licking and keep on ticking for the Lord. Every attack or battle, however, requires you to wait on the Lord. But while your are waiting you must be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. And at the same time you must put on the whole armor of God, (See Ephesians 6:10-18.

And the best of the good news is threefold. (1) Your enemy, no matter what name you give it, cannot come near you without God’s permission. (2) God will allow the enemy to attack you only if it is for your ultimate good and for His glory. (3) And what every scheme, deceit, attack, lies your enemy throws at you, God promises that nothing will be able to separate you from the love of God, and nothing will be able to take you out of His hand….Now that’s worth shouting about. Amen.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor at Kingdom of God Ministries.

