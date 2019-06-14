Greek Unity Day set for June 22 at Newkirk Park

Members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority during their recent celebration of Founders Day. - The Rho Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. -

In the spirit of fellowship, Sampson County’s first Greek Unity Day is coming to Newkirk Park.

The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Newkirk Park, 503 Ferrell St., Clinton. Its purpose is to provide awareness about Black Greek Lettered Organizations, also known as the Divine Nine.

The idea was formed after leaders from local chapters representing Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. made a decision to merge popular events such as cookouts and meet-and-greets. During the day, members of fraternities and sororities will speak about initiatives related to matters such as health, scholarships, community activism and education.

Nicole Edwards, a member of the Rho Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., is one of many looking forward to the event. Residents and members of all Divine Nine organizations are invited.

“It’s a big thank you to the community for supporting us all through the year,” Edwards said. “There’s different family members and community members that take part in the different activities that we have. This is our way of giving back. It’s a free event, they come out and get to know us.”

Edwards added that it’s exposure for high school students and younger people to learn about the organizations before they go to college. Some of the activities includes a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, kickball, bouncy houses, corn hole tournament, giveaways, free food, refreshments and music.

Jerris McPhail, former NFL player and owner of Gridiron, is hosting an aerobics class in the morning. Many local businesses are assisting with sponsorship. Some of them include Lowes Home Improvement, Nia Newton of Nia Nailed It, a local nail salon and Anita Newton of Hello Beautiful Hair Salon.

The event will also be the foundation for more activities and events to come in the future.

“We have formed a collaborative group where we can discuss and see better ways to support each other in the area,” Edwards said.

La’Chandra Parker, a member of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. said the community is gracious for their contributions to fraternities and sororities when it comes to efforts such as raising money for scholarships. Parker believes it’s a great way to say thanks to the community.

“This is the first one in Sampson County, so we’re excited,” Parker said. “We hope that people will come out and visit our booths and tables so they can see who we are and get some information about what our organizations stand for.

The Divine Nine members include Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., founded in 1906, on the campus of Cornell University; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., founded in 1908, Howard University; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., founded in 1911, Indiana University; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., founded 1911, Howard University; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., founded in 1913, Howard University; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., founded in 1914, Howard University; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., founded in 1920, Howard University; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., founded in 1922, Butler University; and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., founded in 1963, Morgan State University.

Sampson County’s Gamma Eta Eta chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority will also be present to educate members about their organization. They will also conduct blood pressure and health screenings. Founded in 1932, the purpose of the organization is to elevate the nursing field and encourage others to become involved.

