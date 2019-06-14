Alive After Five teams with nonprofits

Jordan -

Alive After Five attendees will have the opportunity to not only enjoy an evening of live entertainment and music, but also take part in the efforts to help those in need across Sampson County.

In collaboration with the Alive After Five Committee, three local nonprofit organizations will benefit from donations made during upcoming concert events. At each of the upcoming concerts, attendees can bring items that will benefit the Christian Food Bank of Salemburg, Back Pack Buddies and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Coat Closet.

“The Alive After Five Committee is proud to announce a collaboration with three Sampson County non-profits organizations whose missions include serving both adults and children in need across Sampson County,” Ray Jordan, Alive After Five Committee member and executive director of the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, said. “Each organization and their members work tirelessly in serving others and the Alive After Five committee is excited to serve as a conduit to support and promote their efforts.”

During the remainder of the season, the committee is partnering with one of the nonprofit organizations at each function. Donations brought during that particular concert event will be given to the participating organization.

The next concert is Thursday, June 20, and will feature Jim Quick and the Coastline Band. Concert attendees are asked to bring three non-perishable food items per person to support the ongoing efforts of the Christian Food Bank of Salemburg.

On Sept. 19, the Band of Oz will be bringing bringing the sounds of the beach. During this concert, all donated items will benefit the Back Pack Buddies program. Items that are needed should be non-perishable and things that children can open and make for themselves. Examples of needed items include Pop Tarts, canned soups, juice boxes, raisins, pudding cups, granola bars, trail mix and individual packs of cereal.

During the last concert of the season on Oct. 17, Too Much Sylvia will bring a mix of beach, Motown, country and today’s greatest hits to the stage. Donations made during this concert event will be given to the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Coat Closet. Coats should be donated during this time.

Christian Food Bank of Salemburg

The Christian Food Bank of Salemburg works to serve those in need through the collection, purchasing, and distribution of perishable and non-perishable foods. The Christian Food Bank of Salemburg annually distributes approximately 60,000 bags of groceries and serves over 12,000 people across Sampson County. In addition to being known for serving the community, the Food Bank has gained local, regional and national attention with its very popular comedy/cooking team known as The Shed Heads.

Back Pack Buddies

The Back Pack Buddies program that provides weekend food to over 250 students in the Clinton City Schools’ district that are considered food insecure. Students are given a bag of food items to take home over the weekend that can provide meals and snacks for two days.

Coat Closet

For the last nine years, the Coat Closet has provided more than 8,000 coats for infants, children and adults. Once collected, the coats are donated through the Sampson County Partnership for Children, Sampson County Department of Social Services and both Clinton City and Sampson County schools.

Through valued partnerships with Sampson County Schools, Clinton City Schools, Sampson County Department of Social Service and the Sampson County Partnership for Children, we accept, and fill requests from individuals in need of coats for the harsh winter season,” Allie Strickland, executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. “For the past 9 years, the Chamber has given the gift of warmth to those in need from across Sampson County.”

Alive After Five Committee members include Jordan, Jones, Rose, Kara Donatelli, Chris Driver, Tom Hart, David Jenkins, Ross Kimbro, Lyle Moore, Cynthia Roberts, J.W. Simmons and Cody Smith.

Coats, non-perishable food items being collected

Items needed for Food Bank Canned meats Peanut butter Jelly (no glass) Canned or dry soups Tea bags Coffee Canned foods Hot and cold ereals Rice Powdered milk Juice boxes Canned juices Canned gravy Granulated sugar Baby food Baby formula Granola bars Cereal bars

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

