Local ham radio operators set for ‘Field Day’

Members of the Sampson County Amateur Radio Service (SCARS), Wayne County Amateur Radio Association (WCARA) along with the Kinston Amateur Radio Society (KARS) will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise June 22-23.

Operations commence at 2 p.m. on June 22 and cease at 2 p.m. on June 23. Radio operations will be set up in the wooded lot across form 2104 Salem Church Road, Goldsboro, just south of Lane Tree Golf Course. Four single sideband (voice) stations, one CW (Morse Code) and a specialized Satellite Up/Down link station will be set up.

As an introduction to ham radio, there will be a “Get On The Air” (GOTA) station which allows the non-licensed public a “hands on” experience with ham radio. Vistors will be allowed operate a ham radio and make “contacts” with other field day stations. Last year’s GOTA station was a huge success.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. This event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to come out.

For over 100 years, amateur radio — called ham radio — has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet.

Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. Over 35,000 people from thousands of locations participated in Field Day in 2018.

Currently, there are over 725,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 5 years old and as old as 100. And with clubs such as SCARS, WCARA and KARS, it’s easy for anybody to get involved right here in Eastern North Carolina. Those interested in learning more about ham radio can come out to the Field Day event and have their questions answered.

For more information about Field Day or ham radio, contact SCARS President Wayne Carpus, at 910-590-6273, or vice president Cliff Ireland, at 910-305-2102.