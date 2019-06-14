Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• June 13 — Christian Alexander Wells, 17, of 1229 Isham Frederick Road, Warsaw, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.
• June 13 — Donnie Owens, 43, of 70 Love of Kids Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple affray and disorderly conduct. Bond set at $30,000; court date is June 28.
• June 13 — Ronald Alfred Long Jr., 46, of 6654 Oak Grove Church Road, Stedman, was charged with disorderly conduct, simple affray and harassing phone calls. Bond set at $6,500; court date is July 10.
• June 13 — Crystal Ann Martin, 39, of 6654 Oak Grove Church Road, Stedman, was charged with disorderly conduct and simple affray. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 10.
• June 13 — Jessica Dianna Anderson, 35, of 71 Love of Kids Lane, Roseboro, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 10.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.