Sampson Health Department earns accreditation

The Sampson County Health Department is one of 12 agencies across the state to recently earn reaccreditation status with honorable distinction.

According to Wanda Robinson, director, county health departments in North Carolina must go through a legislatively mandated accreditation process every four years to demonstrate their capacity to perform, at a prescribed, basic level of quality, the three core functions of assessment, policy development, and assurance and the 10 essential services of public health.

Through this process, the departments are measured in 147 different activities and they must meet 131 of those activities to be accredited.

“We are pleased that not only was Sampson County Health Department one of the 15 departments to achieve reaccreditation status, it was one of the 12 which received accreditation with honors,” Robinson said. “Reaccreditation with honors is recommended if a department misses one or less activities within each of the five core functions. Sampson County met the standards in 146 of 147 activities.”

This process, Robinson said, is necessary to continue receiving state and federal funding for a variety of health department programs.

Christopher Dobbins, chair of the North Carolina’s Local Health Department Accreditation (NCLHDA), said that by achieving this legislatively mandated status, Sampson County Health Department is united with the 83 other accredited health departments in North Carolina in carrying forth the NCLHDA mission of seeking to improve the health of all citizens and enhancing the quality of local public health.

Other departments receiving the accreditation with honors were Albermarle Regional Health Services, Bladen County Health Department, Public Health Division of Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services, Graham County Department of Public Health, Guilford County Department of Public Health, Jackson County Health Department, Mecklenburg County Health Department, Pitt County Health Department, Robeson County Health Department, Rockingham County Division of Public Health and Wilkes County Health Department.

“All of the agencies recently achieving reaccreditation have much to be proud of,” Amy Belflower Thomas, N.C. Local Health Department Accreditation Administrator, said. “They have not only demonstrated their ability to meet a set of important performance standards, but excelled in many areas. Through reaccreditation, these agencies demonstrate a strong commitment to continuously work to improve the quality of services provided to their respective communities.”

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

