Paramedic program on path to accreditation

Sampson Community College shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to improving the campus and the programs which reside there. SCC’s Paramedic program has received a Letter of Review for national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP).

“This letter of review puts our program one step closer to being nationally accredited,” says Jim DeMay, Paramedic instructor for the college. “While our current program already produces high-quality professionals, this will allow our students to have the opportunity to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) exam to become a nationally registered paramedic.”

Under the letter of review, the curriculum version and the continuing education version of the program would be eligible for accreditation. Accreditation assesses the quality of institutions and programs and measures them against agreed-upon standards and ensures that they meet those standards. Institutional accreditation helps to assure potential students that a school is a sound institution and has met certain minimum standards in administration, resources, faculty, and facilities.

“This is not something that happens overnight,” adds Angela Magill, Department Chair and EMS Coordinator at SCC. “This is something we have to work towards every day to make happen. We know the quality that this college already holds itself too and this accreditation process only validates that. It tells future students that Sampson Community College is serious about creating opportunities for our students.”

Just a few short weeks ago, two students — Devin McLamb and Justin Beasley — graduated the program and moved on to pass the North Carolina paramedic exam. Passing the state exam means they are paramedics certified by the State of North Carolina Office of EMS and they may officially work as paramedics in North Carolina.

The next classes for the college’s Advanced EMT to Paramedic Bridge Program begins Aug. 19 and pre-registration is open now. Contact Magill at 910-900-4009 or at [email protected]

Paramedic students practice life-saving techniques at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_paramedic.jpg Paramedic students practice life-saving techniques at Sampson Community College.