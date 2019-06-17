Remembering Bill Steele

PFC Willie Steele Wilson, known as ‘Bill Steele,’ a World War II veteran and Duplin native, was entering his fourth year of fighting when he was mortally wounded in the battle for the island of Okinawa in April 1945. He was just 27. -

As the new Duplin County Veterans Museum curator, I have accepted a very important responsibility. It is my duty to keep alive the sacrifices and hardships that the 8,000-plus military veterans of Duplin County have made since our American Revolution to present.

I understand this as a retired Marine Corps MSGT, Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart bearer myself. Every day I meet, read about and do my best to honor these local heroes — and heroes they are.

In this article, I wish to remember the very first hero I read about, Willie Steele Wilson. Willie, was also called Bill Steele by those who lived around him. Bill Steele was an only child, the son of Willis and Blanche Wilson of Warsaw, N.C. The family was close, as all were in the early 1900’s in Duplin County. He lived through the Depression Era, and helped support others as best he could. Bill Steele, had a reputation as a happy, and likeable young man, and as most young men did, he met the call of his country when America was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.

The Army was his calling, and Bill Steele became a machine gunner. He was assigned to Co. I, 3rd BN, 105th Regt, 27th Infantry Division. He found himself fighting in the Pacific Island hopping efforts that was a daily killer to thousands of Americans. Bill Steele was in his 38th month of fighting, when he was wounded in the battle for the island of Okinawa, April 21, 1945.

He was transported to a Navy Hospital, #111, in the Marianas Islands. His wound was a chest wound that severed his spine, and all that the doctors could do, was make him comfortable. On April 26, 1945, five days later, Willie Steele Wilson paid the ultimate sacrifice for our American freedom.

Forty-nine days later, his final letter home to his mother, arrived. In it, he sent some slides to be developed, and he hoped to be home soon. As we now know, the war was about to end with Japan, in just a few months.

Willie Steele Wilson, was buried with full military honors in the Military Cemetery #2, on Okinawa. His mother was sent a letter from the chaplain describing the entire service. He was never returned home, along with thousands of others throughout the world.

On my way to Vietnam 1968, I toured this cemetery with other Marines, never knowing Bill Steele was already there.

Let us never forget! Semper Fi!

By Joe Berne Duplin Veterans Museum

Joe Berne is a retired U.S. Marine Corps MSGT and Vietnam veteran who serves as the Duplin County Veterans Museum curator. New museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 12 to 4 p.m. Friday. Appointments anytime by calling 910-293-2190. Berne can also be reached at 910-265-3679.

