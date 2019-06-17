The Sampson High School Alumni Association annual Prince and Princess Ebony Scholarship Fundraiser will be held at First Baptist Church Saturday, June 22, at 6 p.m. All queens and kings are invited to attend. Contestants this year are, left to right, Hope Bizzell, Noah Royster, Preston Swinson, Rynah Jones, Riah Chevallier and Shelby Jeudy.

