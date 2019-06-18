Local United Way lauded for efforts

- File photo United Way of Sampson County executive director Nancy Carr in Ivanhoe following Hurricane Florence last year. - Courtesy photo The local United Way was honored for its efforts in the wake of Florence. -

Following Hurricane Florence, members of the United Way of Sampson County hit the ground running and provided disaster-relief assistance to those most affected by the storm’s damage.

The organization was recently lauded for those efforts, as the United Way of North Carolina recognized the local group for the assistance given following the hurricane.

“It was our honor to serve our community in time of need,” United Way executive director Nancy Carr said. “(We are) most grateful to those who donated funds and items that made this support possible.”

During the state organization’s annual meeting, a plaque was presented and read, “Thank you for your community leadership, investment and service through and beyond the storm.”

Through Sampson’s United Way, more than 120 people were served in the Garland, Harrells and Ivanhoe areas following the massive flooding from Hurricane Florence. Even more assistance started in December, as IMPACT Sampson, a long-term disaster recovery program, began assistant Sampson County residents who continued to have unmet needs.

Several years ago, according to Carr, the organization’s board recognized the need for help during a disaster such as a hurricane or tornado. Through a generous donation, Untied Way purchased the community assistance trailer, enabling visits to the areas impacted by storms, either through setting up a distribution site or visiting door to door.

IMPACT Sampson was formed following Hurricane Matthew in 2017. While FEMA approved the long-term recovery group, organizers missed the opportunity to receive funds at that time. Staying organized following the storm, the group was able to immediately apply for funds following Hurricane Florence last October.

Through donations and grants, the IMPACT Sampson was able to distribute over $100,000 to survivors of Hurricane Florence. These funds were available to all citizens affected by the hurricane. These funds would fall into place after those affected were denied federal assistance or exhausted all assistance that had been given and continued to have unmet needs.

Almost immediately after the hurricane, the BB&T Charitable Fund of the Winston-Salem Foundation donated $50,000 to assist with disaster relief efforts. The United Way Helps North Carolina Fund of the United Way of North Carolina gave $35,000 and the United Way Florence Recovery Fund also provided $12,000. This project also received a Golden Leaf Grant and support from the North Carolina Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Fund. Other local individual, church and business donations have been made.

United Way’s Disaster Relief Program is separate from the annual campaign fund. Carr said the campaign is very important, and allows the organization to provide funding to many agencies offering needed programs and services to the community.

In the last 27 years, Sampson’s United Way campaign fund has invested more than $3.5 million into the community, only improving lives and helping friends and neighbors in need. United Way funds are allocated to 11 partner agencies and to provide a mini-grant to one agency. Approximately 87 percent of what the United Way campaign raises each year is dispersed among local agencies supported through United Way of Sampson County.

State United Way honors Sampson chapter

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

