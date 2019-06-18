Sunflowers for Barefoot

Bicyclists participate in the first “Tour de Sunflower,” held Saturday in honor of Jackson Barefoot. He played the saxophone in Midway High School’s marching band and was also known for his piano talent. Proceeds from the event will benefit “For the Love of Music,” a scholarship fund for Midway graduates pursuing music. - Walkers return make their way to the finish line. - Near the end of the route, a group of participants have fun sprinting. - Participants walk in honor of Jackson Barefoot. - - Dylan Hickok begins the walk. - - Participants walk in honor of Jackson Barefoot. - - Jackson Barefoot’s best friend, Dylan Hickok, and his mother Renee Jackson, enjoy the walk together. - - Participants walk in honor of Jackson Barefoot. - - Community members support the ‘For the Love of Music’ scholarship fund by riding their bikes. - - Barefoot - -

In memory of her son, Renee Jackson walked three miles next to with other supporters wearing blue shirts with yellow sunflowers on them.

“I think it’s the most wonderful thing that has happened,” Jackson said about the love shown for her child Jackson Barefoot, who passed away in 2018.

The first “Tour de Sunflower” was held Saturday at Midway Middle School to honor Barefoot. Along with the walk, it also included a 17-mile bicycle ride. He loved riding bikes and music. Barefoot played the saxophone in Midway High School’s marching band and was also known for his piano talent.

“It’s been overwhelming with the community support — with the people who have donated their time, their prayers and money,” Jackson said. “It’s all going to a good cause to help support another child with a scholarship in Jackson’s memory.”

Barefoot died after he was struck by a passing vehicle, while riding his bike in northern Sampson County. Before the tragic accident, he rested with a friend near a sunflower field. His family and friends said the sunflower symbolizes Jackson. Funds from the event went toward the “For the Love of Music,” scholarship fund for Midway High School graduates pursuing music.

His best friend Dylan Hickok, a recent graduate of Midway, was proud to be the first recipient of the scholarship and will be attending Appalachian State University to major in music education.

“He wanted to go to Appalachian State too, that was his top pick school,” said Hickok.

The tuba player became good friends with Barefoot in the eighth grade. Hickok said the event was a great way to honor his memory for many years to come.

“It’s nice to know that people care so much to keep this legacy going on by donating their time, their prayers and their money,” Hickok said.

Wayne Lee, of Clement, said the event was a great one for the community.

“It shows the support that the family has received and what the community thinks of the whole family,” he said. “That’s what you’re seeing here today.”

Ginger Naylor, organizer and career development coordinator for Midway High, was grateful for the support from sponsors, participants, Sampson Community College and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office for providing assistance on the routes.

“I can’t even describe how overwhelming it has been,” Naylor said during the introductions about the inaugural event exceeding expectations. “We’re so excited about this first walk that we’re going to have.”

The event attracted more than 90 registered walkers and close to 30 bicyclists. More than $12,000 was raised for future scholarships, which will help to keep the memory of Barefoot alive.

“Jackson had such a love for music,” Naylor said. “He was very quiet — not really shy — but just never had a whole lot lot to say. But when it came to music, that was his love and that was his voice. That’s going to live on by having this scholarship fund for students who loved music just as much as he did.”

Bicyclists participate in the first “Tour de Sunflower,” held Saturday in honor of Jackson Barefoot. He played the saxophone in Midway High School’s marching band and was also known for his piano talent. Proceeds from the event will benefit “For the Love of Music,” a scholarship fund for Midway graduates pursuing music. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Tour__1.jpg Bicyclists participate in the first “Tour de Sunflower,” held Saturday in honor of Jackson Barefoot. He played the saxophone in Midway High School’s marching band and was also known for his piano talent. Proceeds from the event will benefit “For the Love of Music,” a scholarship fund for Midway graduates pursuing music. Walkers return make their way to the finish line. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Tour_3.jpg Walkers return make their way to the finish line. Near the end of the route, a group of participants have fun sprinting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Tour_2.jpg Near the end of the route, a group of participants have fun sprinting. Participants walk in honor of Jackson Barefoot. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Tour_5.jpg Participants walk in honor of Jackson Barefoot. Dylan Hickok begins the walk. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Tour_6.jpg Dylan Hickok begins the walk. Participants walk in honor of Jackson Barefoot. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Tour_7.jpg Participants walk in honor of Jackson Barefoot. Jackson Barefoot’s best friend, Dylan Hickok, and his mother Renee Jackson, enjoy the walk together. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Tour_10.jpg Jackson Barefoot’s best friend, Dylan Hickok, and his mother Renee Jackson, enjoy the walk together. Participants walk in honor of Jackson Barefoot. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Tour_8.jpg Participants walk in honor of Jackson Barefoot. Community members support the ‘For the Love of Music’ scholarship fund by riding their bikes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Tour_9.jpg Community members support the ‘For the Love of Music’ scholarship fund by riding their bikes. Barefoot https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Barefoot_1.jpg Barefoot

Beloved student honored with bike ride, walk

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.