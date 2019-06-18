Lions Club holds annual banquet

The Clinton Lions Club Lions of the Year award was presented to Nick West. Pictured are James Blackmon, Club treasurer and Lions of the Year committee member, and West. - The Clinton Lions Club held their 84th annual officer installation and awards banquet June 17. Pictured left to right are Steve Cox, historian/publicity; Pam McGuirt, secretary; Donald Wrench, tail twister; Sam McCullen, lion tamer; James Blackmon, treasurer; Eleanor Bradshaw, 1st vice president; Nick West, president; and Dan Holland, 2nd vice president, all officers for the 2019-20 year. -

