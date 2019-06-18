Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• June 14 — James Lee Staton, 28, of 219 Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $4,500; court date is July 22.

• June 14 — Johnathan Naylor, 34, of 1590 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 26.

• June 14 — Misty Mishoe Cole, 41, of 1315 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting police officer and communicating threats. Bond set at $3,000; court date is July 22.

• June 14 — Gary Eugene Martin, 64, of 145 Simmons Road, Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond listed; court date is July 22.

• June 14 —Roman Cruz, 36, of 205 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 23.

• June 14 — Juvenal Morales, 63, of 95 Hope Lane, Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 6.

• June 15 — Dana Iatonya Watson, 26, of 816 Isley Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, failing to return hired motor vehicle, felony conversion, misdemeanor child abuse and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce. Bond set at $14,000; court date is June 18.

• June 15 — Krissy Ann Garcia, 39, of 91 Retirement Lane, Salemburg, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 11.

• June 15 — Asia Majestic Brown, 24, of 101 Day Circle, Goldsboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 6.

• June 15 — Eddie Smooth Eason Jr., 52, of 3851 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 2.

• June 15 — Derrick Marcell Mallety II, 30, of Charlotte, N.C., was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 11.

• June 16 — Bobbie Sue Lee, 30, of 145 Lauren Lane, Godwin, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. No bond or court date listed.

• June 16 — Hana Leigh Faircloth, 18, of 1356 Old Hamilton Road, Dunn, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. No bond or court date listed.

• June 16 — Christopher Adam Hicks, 37, of 468 Gibbs Road, Garland, was charged with felony probation violation and failure to appear on charges of felony larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $70,000; court date is June 26.

• June 16 — Melissa Yvonne Mitchell, 31, of 523 Gold St., Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $500; court date is July 11.

• June 16 — Tiara Whitted, 31, of 154 Sams Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, speeding, expired registration and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $4,500; court date is July 9.

• June 17 — Ryan Michael Burns, 24, of 134 Sneed Lane, Godwin, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $4,000; court date is July 11.

• June 17 — Qu’Ron Marquise Kea, 20, of 606 Howard St., Wilmington, was charged on out-of-county warrants with no operator’s license, resist, delay and obstruct and reckless driving. Bond set at $3,500; court date is July 12.

Incidents/investigations

• June 13 — Carl Faircloth of Dunn reported a break-in and theft of money, a TV and a computer, valued at about $2,470 total.

• June 15 — Edith Martines of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of a window air conditioning unit and money, valued at $1,100. A front door frame was also damaged, estimated at $100.

• June 16 — Christopher Naylor of Salemburg reported the larceny of various hand and power tools, valued at approximately $1,150.

• June 16 — Anne Adams of Clinton reported the larceny of several items following a residential break-in. Various medications and three firearms, valued at $1,450, were reported stolen.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

