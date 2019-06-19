Local communities to receive generators

FEMA and the state of North Carolina have approved funding of more than $1.4 million for 24 generators, which will help North Carolina communities become more resilient in the face of future storms and disasters. Locally, water plants in Roseboro and Salemburg will benefit.

Through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), 24 generators will be purchased and installed where they are needed to support critical public infrastructure. In two locations, transfer switches will be installed, and one generator will be relocated.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program program provides grants for state and local governments to elevate, buy out or reconstruct homes and to strengthen public infrastructure to make communities better able to withstand future storms and disasters.

Hazard Mitigation is a cost-sharing program. FEMA provides at least 75 percent of costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for these projects is more than $1.07 million and the state share is nearly $359,000. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to local governments.

Included in the 24 grants are water treatment plants in Roseboro and Salemburg, which will each receive 80kW generators to provide backup power supply and uninterrupted power. Salemburg will also receive an automatic transfer switch.

After each disaster event, an amount equal to 20 percent of the combined total provided in FEMA Individual Assistance and Public Assistance is set aside for Hazard Mitigation projects. The projects can be anywhere in the state.

For Hurricane Matthew, $90 million in federal and state funds are being invested in Hazard Mitigation projects. Last spring and summer, projects totaling $88.1 million were awarded to dozens of local governments to elevate, buyout or reconstruct 680 residential properties subject to repetitive flooding.

Grants fund projects in Roseboro, Salemburg