Trucking program coming to Union

Next school year, students from Union High School will have the opportunity to learn how to drive big rigs.

Through a partnership with Sampson Community College (SCC), officials from Sampson County Schools are introducing a pilot for transportation training. During a Tuesday work session, Ginger Stone, director of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, presented options to the Board of Education. The idea came about after having discussions with Union High Principal Julie Hunter.

“I asked her what is an area students can benefit from and she mentioned truck driving,” Stone said. “I went back to the community college and they’ve put together some options for our students there at Union.”

Choices will be based on timing and enrollment. One option is a diploma route, if the majority of enrolled students are juniors. The second choice is a certificate, if the majority of the group are seniors.

During the junior year, participants will take their core classes in first fall semester and during the second spring semester, they would ride the bus with students from Sampson Early College High School and spend the entire day at SCC. A similar plan will be arranged for seniors.

The education includes transportation basics, supply chain maintenance and logistics. High school credit will be awarded after the courses are completed. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday and will serve between 10 and 20 students. So far, about 10 have signed up.

“We could possibly have more,” Stone said.

If there’s not enough participants from Union High School, there’s a possibility that students from other high schools may fill the slots. But Stone emphasized that priority will go to Union first.

Through the program, SCC will provide a set of books, equipment and a liaison to serve as a point of contact and to help with retention.

Questions are also arranged with age requirements, with assumptions that drivers have to be 21 or older. According to regulations, 18-year-olds may drive within the state. To travel from state-to-state, the age is at least 21.

“There’s an insurance issue, so a lot of employers won’t hire them at 18,” Stone said. “They can drive in North Carolina and at 21 they can drive outside of North Carolina.”

Stone presented local businesses who will hire 18-year-olds to drive, after working with their insurance providers. The listed ones were Tri-State Turf, Newton Grove; Ready Ice, Fayetteville; Murphy Family Ventures; and Butterball.

“These students will have some options once they go through the program and get their permit to be employable,” she said. “Then they can move on and get their CDL (Commercial Driving License) and drive out-of-state at 21.”

The transportation program is one of several pilot opportunities through the Career and College Promise and CTE program, which allows students to take college courses in high school.

Pending approval, some of the listed others include a welding pathway with a National Center for Construction Education and Research credential; pharmacy technician; phlebotomy; electrocardiogram; and CDL Class A and B training for advanced transportation.

