All-America group reaches $50K goal

Today, members of the Clinton All-America City Committee and several supporters from the community will begin the 1,700-mile journey to Denver, Colo. in the city’s bid to become one of 10 select communities to win the national award.

Seen as the nation’s most prestigious community accolade, the All-America City honor recognizes communities for their inclusive engagement process, exemplary projects and work to create a healthy community. Now in its 70th year, the National Civic League offers an opportunity for cities like Clinton to be recognized for their strengths and challenges.

As part of the 2019 bid, Clinton’s focus was civic engagement practices that advance health equity in the community and projects that demonstrated the city’s inclusive decision-making processes to create healthy communities for all, in particular those populations experiencing poorer health outcomes.

To highlight Clinton’s efforts, the committee chose three projects — Healthy Neighborhoods: Newkirk Park and Clinton Police Department; Healthy Beginnings: Kerr School Garden and Recycling; and Healthy Environment: Smithfield Foods and Community Partnerships — to focus on and show Clinton’s community-wide vision and the local impact it has made in the last five years.

As the largest municipality in one of the nation’s leading agri-business industry counties, Clinton strives to be “A city of beauty and opportunity whose leadership is dedicated to providing its diverse citizenry a quality of life unsurpassed in the region.”

Since the economic downturn in 2008, Clinton has used its modest resources to leverage other funding sources available to the community. Through grants, downtown public and private redevelopment projects and invested city funds, the city has continued to grow.

“Our comprehensive plan and development of a city brand created our tagline, ‘The Perfect Place to Call Home,’” Tom Hart, city manager, noted in the city’s application. “As initiatives were developed, the city took care in creating multiple opportunities for public participation at each stage of these endeavors. Public input meetings, online surveys, and outreach activities during community events were used to seek input from our residents and business community. During meetings, citizens always seemed to come back to Clinton as the perfect place to call home.”

Since that downturn in 2008, 20 new businesses have opened in downtown Clinton, half of which were opened in the last two years. In the last decade, since Clinton was first named an All-America City, the city’s downtown has seen continued improvement through partnerships with local business owners.

“A partnership between the Sampson County Arts Council, the city and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, the Alive After Five concert series was created in 2009 and continues to draw citizens to our city center,” Hart noted. “Other downtown events developed since 2012 include Court Square Street Fair and Barbecue Cook-Off, Christmas in the City and Halloween on the Square which attract thousands of people. Both events created partnerships with local civic, church and cultural groups and provide a diverse offering of activities for our citizens.”

Throughout the planning and application process, the All-America City Committee has enlisted the financial support of local individuals, businesses and organizations. Once the city received word they made the top 20 finalists, Hart said they set up a fundraising and budget sub-committee, chaired by Patty Cherry, to begin seeking donations.

“We started looking at what we needed to do to get to Denver and put on a strong presentation for the All-America City Awards jury,” Hart said. “The community support has been outstanding. The All-America City Award is all about communities coming together to tackle challenges and I think that idea really resonated with people when we were fundraising.”

Companies like Smithfield Foods have been instrumental in helping the committee raise more than $50,000. Just this week, the local industry gave a $10,000 donation that will help with the costs associated with travel.

“The fundraising committee members hit the pavement for last several weeks in a true door-to-door effort,” Hart said. “With support from over 75 individuals, companies and organizations, the fundraising committee met their $50,000 goal last week. We’ve had big donations and we’ve had small donations, which have added up in a big way. People gave what they could, and we’ve been so grateful for that.”

The committee will make their presentation to the All-America City jury Saturday, and an announcement on final selection will be made Sunday.

Funds raised, presentation ready, group heads west

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

