City principals on the move across district

The majority of Clinton City Schools’ administrators will find themselves in a new location when the 2019-2020 school year begins.

Dr. Wesley Johnson, superintendent, informed staff that in addition to the reconfiguration of schools, a shift in administration was being made.

“As you all are aware, Clinton City Schools is undergoing a major transformation with our grade reconfiguration process and staff adjustments,” Johnson noted in an email to the district’s staff. “To that end, I have spent a large amount of my time over the last several weeks having many face-to-face conversations with staff members who are affected by these changes.”

Johnson’s administrative changes are effective July 1.

Current L.C. Kerr principal Jennifer Pope and assistant principal Tony Faison will both transition to Butler Avenue School, which will now house students in first and second grade.

Greg Dirks, current principal at Sampson Middle School, will transition to become the principal at L.C. Kerr School, which will house students in Pre-K and kindergarten. Dirks will not have an assistant principal.

The only administrative position to not change is Vanessa Brown, who will continue to serve as the principal at Sunset Avenue School. Lakechisa Phillips, assistant principal at Sampson Middle School, will move to Sunset Avenue as the assistant. Sunset Avenue will now house students in third, fourth and fifth grades.

Robert Turlington, current principal at Butler Avenue School, will move to Sampson Middle School as principal and be assisted by Dr. Nicole Freeman, current assistant principal at Clinton High School, and Latreesha Register, current assistant principal at Butler Avenue School.

As announced last week, the new principal at Clinton High School is Susan Westerbeek, who is currently the principal at the Sampson Early College High School. She will be assisted by Julie Malcolm, current assistant principal at Sunset Avenue School. The other assistant principal position is vacant.

“School leadership is more than just the principal and assistant principal(s) in the building,” Johnson noted to the staff. “In fact, much of our school leadership comes from other staff who serve as members of our school leadership teams, MTSS teams, and our dedicated Clinton City Schools employees, who show up every day and lead their classrooms, lunchrooms, school buses, front offices, custodial staffs and other areas.”

In the last 12 months, Johnson has made many changes in the district, including the reconfiguration of schools, in an effort to better align curriculum in one location.

Dirks, Turlington, Pope to change schools

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

