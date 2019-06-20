Celebrating ‘Universe’ of fun

During a festival for the summer reading program, Amy Sayle of the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, speaks to a crowd about the universe. -
Chloe Giddens, Jenna Bridges, and Bonnie Bard enjoy a slide. -
First responders and emergency officials take turn getting wet in the dunking booth. Some of the volunteers were Greg Warren, chief of the Newton Grove Police Department; Chris Jones of Newton Grove Fire and Rescue; Dalton Murphy, captain of Newton Grove Fire & Rescue; Shaun Mason, of Newton Grove Fire Department; and Allan Britt, fire fighter -
Sarai Daughtry gets her face painted by Emma White. - -
Pageant queens spent time performing during the festival. Pictured is Hannah Sullivan, Tiny Miss Hobbton; SaTori Lorenzo, Junior Miss Hobbton; Faith McLamb, Miss Union High School; DaCiya Solice, Miss Black North Carolina U.S.A.; Victoria McLamb, Grand Majestic Little Miss & Teen Miss N.C.; Natalie McPhail, Miss Midway High School; Aubrey McKinney, Little Miss Midway; and Addison Cannady, Petite Miss Midway. - -
Youths enjoy a water balloon fight. - -
Jasmine Baines and Sophie Trujillo enjoy snow cones together. - -
Sarah Beth Quinn plays on a rail ride with the help of others. - -
Little children enjoy a ride during the festival. - -
Little Caesars’ mascot greets visitors during the festival. The pizza business was one of many vendors. Dairy Queen also provided treats. - -
NEWTON GROVE — At Weeks Park, Amy Sayle was thrilled to tell stories about stars and planets in the solar system to help promote reading.
The educator from the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was one of many highlights during the festival to kick off the summer reading program for the Sampson-Clinton Public Library. For 2019, the theme is a “Universe of Stories.”
“I see a connection because people all around have looked up into the universe and told stories about what they saw,” Sayle said. “It’s been really fun to be here today and share some of those stories.”
Along with science demonstrations, Sayle encouraged the kids to create their own stories about what they see in the sky. Children’s Librarian Tiffany Savage was pleased with the turnout for the event which also featured music, inflatable slides, face painting, and a water balloon fight. She was also grateful for volunteers, staff members, businesses and emergency officials for helping, which went beyond expectations.
“We would like to thank the community for coming out to help support the library, our kids and our families,” she said.
Rising kindergarten through sixth-grade students may register for the program from through Aug. 5. Each child will receive a log to record the titles of books during the summer to reach a goal. Afterward, a reward bag and certificate will be awarded.
For every fifth chapter book or 10th picture book read, a participant’s name will be entered into a drawing. Along with reading, hands-on activities will be held throughout the week at branches throughout Sampson County.
For more information about registration, contact library officials at 910-592-4153.
A one-hour activity, starting at 2:30 p.m., will be offered at libraries throughout Sampson County, starting June 24 through Aug. 8. Mondays will be at the Miriam Lamb Memorial Library, 144 S. Church St., Garland; Tuesdays at the Roseboro Public Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro; Wednesdays at the J.C. Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton; and Thursdays at the Bryan Memorial Library, 302 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove.
June 24 – June 27 — Get Ready for Lift Off: Join us as we prepare for launch
July 8 – July 11 — Outer Space Voyage: Document your findings with celestial space art
July 15 – July 18 — Space Findings: Design your own galactic moon rock
July 22 – July 25 — Oh No, Where is the Planet?: Discover cool ways to make planets fizz away
July 29 – Aug. 1 — The Aliens Have Arrived: Design your personalized alien spaceship
Aug. 5 – Aug. 8 — Party Time: Come celebrate a voyage accomplished with ice cream and many more surprises