Lead abatement underway

A Clinton Head Start facility closed due to elevated lead levels detected in the building is now set to undergo abatement measures, which will extend the indefinite closure through the summer.

A notice was sent Tuesday evening to The Sampson Independent, addressed to Clinton families and employees, who have not been able to utilize the College Street facility since the beginning of March. The lead levels were detected within a portion of the facility at 606 College St., owned by the Clinton City Schools system but operated by Telamon Corporation.

Telamon contracts with local school systems to provide Early Head Start and Head Start services.

“Our Clinton Head Start location has been closed for some time due to the lead issues that were discovered. As a program we have decided to proceed with lead abatement for this location,” said LTeisha Curtis, State Head Start Director for Telamon. “This means that we are working to restore the building in a way that is safe and able to be used by children and staff.”

Once abatement and repairs are finished, the goal is to proceed with applying to the Division of Child Development and Early Education to re-license the College Street location as a childcare center, the director stated.

“We are hoping to be open no later than September 2019,” said Curtis.

The initial closure happened on March 5. At that time, notices in English and Spanish were posted at the entrance to the Clinton Head Start facility, at the rear of the old College Street School. Those notices were still there this week.

At the time of the March closure, Curtis said it meant 171 children ages 1-5 years old were being displaced. She said then that officials were gathering more information, as well as estimates, on necessary lead remediation, before gauging how long the center would be closed. She expressed her hope for a short timeframe, and the ability to return to the location.

John Lowe, executive director of Technology and Auxiliary Services for Clinton City Schools, said the lead detected is “predominantly found in paint chips in areas where paint deterioration has occurred.” He said the report was only applicable to facilities operated by Telamon, and did not include portions of the facility operated by Clinton City Schools.

The closure of the facility in March was not mandated by the Sampson County Health Department, which issued the findings, but rather an administrative decision made by the Telamon Corporation, Lowe noted.

“To guarantee the safety of the children, families and employees we will be closing the center until the situation is solved,” it read, as translated. “We recommend that all families visit their doctor or the Department of Health to perform a laboratory test on their children to determine their levels of lead.”

It was not immediately known whether anybody had to be treated for exposure or elevated levels of lead.

In the months since the facility was closed, Head Start services have continued, just not at the facility, Curtis noted.

She said in March that all children would continue to receive early education and preschool services through Telamon’s home-based program option, which offers one visit per week for 90 minutes and a group socialization (play group) twice per month.

Telamon North Carolina’s Early Childhood & Family Support program provides services to eligible families with children ages 6 weeks to 5 years in Head Start centers in Sampson, Wake, Caswell and Chatham counties. Parenting education, health and social-emotional wellness services (including for women before, during, and after pregnancy), nutrition education and family support services are among those offered.

There are eight Telamon locations in Sampson County serving a total of 478 children, according to figures provided earlier this year. Updated numbers were requested but not immediately provided.

In addition to the Clinton Early Head Start and Head Start facility on College Street, other Sampson locations include: Dogwood Head Start, Clinton; Union Head Start; Hargrove Head Start; Hobbton Head Start; Midway Early Head Start and Head Start; Harrells Head Start; and Charles E. Perry School Early Head Start and Head Start, Roseboro.

Once the College Street lead abatement project is underway, Curiis said additional updates would be sent to returning families and employees, as well as new families who are enrolling. Families can proceed with applying for the Clinton Head Start location for the new year by contacting their family service specialist, she said.

“We appreciate your flexibility and understanding during this time of closure,” Curtis stated in the notice to families, “and we can’t wait to reopen and serve the Clinton community.”

By Chris Berendt

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

