Library awarded federal tech grant

The Sampson-Clinton Public Library is working to bridge the gap between technology and Sampson County residents without access.

Director Heather Bonney is excited about the library system receiving in $43,798 grant funding for its “Cultivate Your Connection” initiative through the 2019-2020 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA). The purpose is to help libraries deliver relevant and up-to-date services for the communities that they serve.

“Sampson County is one of the counties that is lagging further and further behind,” she said. “We’re trying to make this gap is a little smaller.”

At all four of the libraries in Sampson County, the LTSA grant will provide color printers, laptop computers, charging stations, faxing services and mobile Wi-Fi hot spots. In a couple of months, the library is planning to have about 30 hot spots for access to Wi-Fi technology available to rent, with a minimal fee. The access will last for several days.

“You can take it on vacation with your kids or you can take it home so the kids can do their homework if needed,” she said.

Bonney also stressed that technology is critical during emergency situations such as hurricanes.

“We learned from our past experiences with Hurricane Matthew and Florence that our patrons need access to resources that will help them file for assistance and connect to their loved ones,” she stated in a news release.

“Cultivate Your Connection” is being supported by funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under provisions of the federal LSTA. It’s administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Sampson-Clinton Public Library was one of 43 library projects awarded with grant funding. The total was more than $2.3 million. N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi H. Hamilton made an announcement in early June at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Randall Library.

“Libraries play a key role in the creative and physical infrastructure of our state,” Hamilton stated. “They serve as a focal point for communities, with programs and services that make all of our lives richer. Along with the State Library of North Carolina, I’m proud to announce these grants to benefit libraries across our state.”

The grant requires a match of about $5,000 from the Sampson-Clinton Public Library.

With the request for match cut from the budget, the library will be accepting donations to fill the gap and not take away from programs or purchasing books.

“Within the next year, we’re going to be looking for the funds to put it back in so we don’t have to move it out of other parts of my library budget that is already existing,” Bonney said. “We’re going to be looking for donations for the $4,874. Anything and everything — pennies, dimes, nickles, hundreds — is well appreciated.”

After July 1, patrons or visitors may come to any library to make a donation towards the grant. The library is also working on more convenient way for people to donate, pending approval from Sampson County officials.

With the help of Sampson Community College’s Workforce Development & Continuing Education, the library is also offering basic computer classes with the purchased laptops. Alonza Royal, director of Allied Health and Human Resource Development programs, said it’s a great partnership for the library and college.

“It’s a win-win for the citizens of Sampson County,” Royal said. “We’re providing the services and it’s outreach for the community to provide technical skills.”

Royal added that some of the training includes keyboarding, word processing, and Internet usage.

“It’s a simple start,” he said. “A lot of individuals unemployed or underemployed don’t really have good computer skills and this is going to help them improve.”

