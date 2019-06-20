Start of a new ‘golden’ era

The Chapman family, Steve, Linda, Dan and Sandy, all owner/operators of 30 McDonald’s locations, with Kevin Halligan, vice president of operations and Rob Cataraso, director of operations. - From left, Dan Chapman, Linda Chapman, Sandy Chapman and Steve Chapman, all owner/operators of the McDonald’s in Clinton. The Chapman family owns and operates 30 McDonald’s locations in all. -

Sandy Chapman grew up in New Jersey and a part of the restaurant business. As the son of a McDonald’s owner, he learned the value of hard work at a young age.

Chapman and his wife and sons are now the owner/operators of several area McDonald’s locations — including the two in Clinton — previously owned by Caison Enterprises.

The Chapmans began their journey with McDonald’s 51 years ago and knew they wanted to expand the number of restaurants the company owned. Today, with the purchase of the locations in North Carolina, they own 30 restaurants, including the locations in Clinton, Wallace, Warsaw, Newton Grove, Beulaville and Kenansville.

“I have two young sons who wanted to help us grow and be part of this opportunity,” Sandy said.

Sandy’s son Dan says he remembers working after school in his father’s restaurant at just 12 years old, but he was always interested in doing more. After attending school at Wake Forest University, he returned to working with his father’s company and today is one of the owner/operators of the Sampson and Duplin locations.

Dan’s brother Steve also attended Wake Forest University, but pursued a career in accounting before deciding to work with his family. He and his wife and children live in the Winston-Salem area.

Sandy started on the milkshake machine, working his way up the ranks and learning every position before he became a manager at the age of 18. In 1977, he owned his first location of the Chapman Family Franchise.

“I learned a lot of skill from my father growing up,” Sandy said. “He taught me how to behave and perform on a job.”

So, after Sandy and his wife Linda had their children, they raised them to know the value of hard work and performing up to someone’s expectations when on a job.

Both brothers say working with the family business wasn’t something they always intended to do, but know today it was what they were meant to do.

Today, Sandy says the majority of his employees have grown and been nurtured through the business. Many of them have started and worked their way up to management.

“I believe in erring on the side of caution,” Sandy said about his philosophy for running a business. “I love to provide my employees with opportunity — the opportunity to grow.”

According to Sandy, Champan Family Franchise has three restaurant managers who started when they were 14 years old and are now wanting to make the move to North Carolina and be a part of the growth of the business.

“We take pride in how we operate,” Sandy said. “We will do our part in the community.”

In the coming months, the Chapmans have plans to renovate the McDonald’s located on Sunset Avenue to give it the more modern look of the other eight locations, including the one on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton. Minor work will be done on the other locations to make needed updates.

The Chapman family, Steve, Linda, Dan and Sandy, all owner/operators of 30 McDonald’s locations, with Kevin Halligan, vice president of operations and Rob Cataraso, director of operations. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_9186.jpg The Chapman family, Steve, Linda, Dan and Sandy, all owner/operators of 30 McDonald’s locations, with Kevin Halligan, vice president of operations and Rob Cataraso, director of operations. From left, Dan Chapman, Linda Chapman, Sandy Chapman and Steve Chapman, all owner/operators of the McDonald’s in Clinton. The Chapman family owns and operates 30 McDonald’s locations in all. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_9187.jpg From left, Dan Chapman, Linda Chapman, Sandy Chapman and Steve Chapman, all owner/operators of the McDonald’s in Clinton. The Chapman family owns and operates 30 McDonald’s locations in all.

Chapman family takes ownership of McDonald’s

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.