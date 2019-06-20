Analysis rates Sampson County as ‘business-friendly’

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Sampson Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten addresses the audience during a meeting this week, where the public heard the findings of a customer service analysis of the county’s government agencies. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Crystal Morphis, founder and CEO of Creative Economic Development Consulting, LLC., delivers her firm’s analysis of Sampson County’s customer service. -

A customer service analysis has found that Sampson County is business-friendly and provides quality customer service, rating departments high on responsiveness, communication, and time to completion, according to finding

The findings of the analysis, which examined various departments that most directly impact Sampson’s economic development, were presented this week by Crystal Morphis, founder and CEO of Creative Economic Development Consulting, LLC.

“All companies have a choice where they locate,” said Morphis, “and those communities that are business-friendly, eliminate obstacles and hurdles and convince companies they can follow through on what they said they can do have the clear advantage in economic development.”

The Sampson Board of Commissioners hired Creative EDC earlier this year at a cost of $15,275 to conduct an analysis of the county’s customer service, specifically in the Administration, Economic Development, Environmental Health, Tax, Inspections and Planning, and Public Works departments.

“We can summarize the entire report in one sentence: Sampson County is business-friendly and provides quality customer service and citizens. That is the bottom line,” said Morphis. “Anytime you open the door and ask for feedback on government and government agencies, and you come away with a statement that you’re business friendly, I think that’s a remarkable finding.”

The project gathered input on customer service and pinpointed ways to improve customer satisfaction, toward a greater effort to recruit and retain business and industry. More than 90 businesses, citizens, county staff and ally organizations gave their input through online surveys, targeted interviews and focus groups.

Departments scored between 3.48 and 3.77 on a 5-point scale in customer service, with Economic Development leading the pack. Overall, the county scored 3.54 out of 5 in business-friendliness, which Morphis said was above average, a baseline for such being 3 out of 5.

”Sampson County is doing a good job providing customer service to businesses, economic development prospects and the general public,” Morphis stated in the report. “All departments were rated above average. All received direct comments about business-friendliness, responsiveness and quality personal interactions.”

Among other recommendations, she suggested the county designate a customer service representative in each department; engage county staff in customer service evaluations; and develop and share with the community an economic development strategic plan.

“Sampson County, and the Economic Development department specifically, should tout its accomplishments to the general public and its regional and state allies,” said Morphis.

She suggested an annual report or a “State of the County” meeting as ways to do that — “to continue to tell the Sampson County story.”

Lower-rated departments were often cited for being closed on Fridays.

“The majority of negative comments were just the fact that many of (the departments) were open four days a week,” said Morphis. “It’s not a negative level of customer service, it’s just the ability to access them and that information. I will tell you that being open four days a week instead of five was the number one comment that we heard.”

A recommendation was made by Creative EDC to conduct an in-depth analysis of the benefits of being open on Fridays, said to be “the most often and consistent customer service comment from businesses and the organizations that engage with business development.”

It was also noted in a county staff input session that being closed on Fridays impedes customer service.

Friday closure, among other things, extends response time to customers; impacts business service providers such as architects, builders, electricians, plumbers, engineers, etc.; impacts response time for economic development inquiries; and does not align with regional and state partners who are part of the economic development team.

For the most part, Morphis said county staff input mirrored the comments from businesses and other customers.

”This shows that county staff understand their strengths and weaknesses,” she said. “Their recommendations for improvement address many of the customer service comments. One of our recommendations is to regularly engage staff for input on customer service enhancements. They engage with customers every day and have good ideas on how to improve service.”

A strong emphasis has been placed on economic development in Sampson, with the county last year establishing its Economic Development Reserve Fund with an initial contribution of $1.5 million and annual deposits of $250,000. Last month, the county board hired Global Location Strategies, based in Greenville, S.C., at a cost of $58,000, to do a comprehensive countywide site analysis to identify “prime spots” for industry.

In that economic development pursuit, the enhancement of customer service was deemed a necessary prerequisite.

Following Morphis’ overview of the report, Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten shared how proud he was of Sampson’s score for a government entity. He was further encouraged at the comments from county staff after they heard the analysis earlier that same day.

“We don’t want to be average or just over average — we want to move the needle,” Wooten said, relaying those comments.

“I felt so good when we left that no one was satisfied with where we are, that we all want to come together and make changes and not just be a little bit above average,” said Wooten.

Many in attendance praised existing county staff and the benefits of such continual analysis, as well as their commitment to assist the county in achieving economic growth.

Among the many who shared brief comments to that effect were local businessmen Hugh Carr, Ed Carr, Ronnie Jackson, Allie Ray McCullen and Bill Turlington, as well as Clerk of Court Chris Fann, Sampson Community College President Dr. Bill Starling, City of Clinton Manager Tom Hart and Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy.

County manager Ed Causey urged everyone to give their feedback on the report as the county administration begins to formulate a plan for enhanced customer service. It is not too late, he said.

“At the end of the day, we want to have a program that is improving,” said Causey. “I think the county is in sound financial position, but I will also tell you that if we do not have some accomplishments on the economic development front, I do not believe our conversations will be nearly so positive in three to four years.”

Wooten echoed Causey’s comments and reiterated what he has said many times over recent months: It can’t be one person’s job to bring business and industry to Sampson. That is a burden that must be shouldered by everybody in a unified effort, he said, noting feedback along the way is vital in that.

“When everybody leaves here, I want you to share what you heard tonight and encourage people to read this and participate,” Wooten implored. “We’re going to work this process hard, and do everything we can. We’ve spent taxpayers’ money and we’ve worked hard, so I ask you to be an extension of this process — and find anyone and everyone to be a part of it.”

The full report is now accessible online at sampsonnc.com.

