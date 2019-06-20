Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• June 18 — Aaron Tyler Stephens, 23, of 97 Jones Pond Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is June 24.
• June 18 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 54, of 164 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $750; court date is July 11.
• June 18 — Dustin Jackson, 35, of 194 Dusty Lane, Roseboro, was charged with drug and liquor law violations. No bond or court date listed.
• June 19 — Joey Lee Kiger, 36, of 50 Scotty Lane, Garland, was charged with child abuse and assault on a female. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 8.
• June 19 — Kiara Leanna Allen, 30, of 407 Oakland Blvd., Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is July 23.
• June 20 — Clifford David Parker, 45, of 636 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond or court date listed.
Incidents/investigations
• June 18 — Soladean Dixon of Mount Olive reported the theft of various clothing and sneakers, as well as two televisions. Total value of items was $2,470.
• June 19 — George Ashley of Salemburg reported the theft of four firearms, valued at $900.
• June 19 — Bradley Herring of Faison reported the theft of two chainsaws and batteries, valued at $680.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.